Today all the franchise that has generated Star wars It is one of the largest and most powerful that exists in the entertainment world since its first premiere in 1977. Although it is true that throughout the years it has had good and bad moments, its stories and characters are still valid, still having many things to tell. After three trilogies, animated series and some spin-offs with new characters within the same universe, the company remains firm with its convictions and very soon we will present more adventures with Kathleen Kennedy as CEO. Through Collider it is revealed that the CEO has renewed her contract with Lucasfilm for three more years.

Kathleen He has had difficult years at Lucasfilm. She is blamed for the astray of the sequel trilogy and the failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%. Although she is one of the most successful production companies in Hollywood right now, many of her decisions to extend the saga have been flagged as unnecessary or forced, and despite The Mandalorian – 91% is still under his mandate, the success is fully attributed by fans to Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

It is true that Kathleen kennedy She has been condemned more for her mistakes than for her successes, but the Lucasfilm board has already decided to keep her at the head of the company and Collider reports that her contract has been extended until 2024. She was placed in the position in 2012 as George’s successor. Lucas when The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm for over $ 4 billion, we’ve seen ups and downs since then but the world still can’t get enough of Star Wars.

Of course Lucasfilm has many projects ahead and most of them are in the field of live-action and television. The third season of The Mandalorian with Pedro Pascal and very soon to come to Disney Plus The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off of the bounty hunter with Temuera Morrison. Nor should we forget about the other series that are on the way like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka and many more.

Although the fans had very little news of Star wars yesterday on Disney Plus Day, the hype for Lucasfilm productions is quite high. Some hoped that the company would finally show the first advance of Obi-Wan KenobiUnfortunately, he was limited to showing some concept arts and behind the scenes with the actors, making it clear that something completely fantastic is coming for the character and his followers.

What we will not see soon is a movie. We have nothing new about the project by Taika Waititi and just yesterday it was announced that the tape with Patty Jenkins has been shelved until further notice, maybe it will never be made and that promotional video on YouTube of the filmmaker putting on a helmet and a pilot suit will be a very bitter pity.

The Lucasfilm CEO will have the opportunity to do a much better job in the future. Although some will not forgive their decisions in the sequel trilogy, it is likely that many of them will change their minds when we see more series and movies arrive. Lucasfilm go that is very far from wasting the benefits that Star wars can offer, he has made the decision to leave his painful sequel behind a little and listen a little better to the suggestions of the fans, who want to see new stories but shit with the classic spirit of the franchise. Even better days await the history of the distant galaxy.

