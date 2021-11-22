Star wars it has had difficult years on the big screen and we all know very well why. The story of the sequel trilogy was not handled with caution from the beginning and the conclusion was a total disaster, a collage of all the ideas that the directors had and that they tried to adjust by all possible means to make a little sense. . Although many fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouths, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, reveals to Empire that some characters from those films will return. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

In 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens came to theaters – 92%, a film that brought back some beloved characters, but also gave us a whole new fan. Daisy Ridley played Rey, John Boyega played Finn, Oscar Isaac played Poe Dameron, and Adam Driver played Kylo Ren. Although the scope of all of them seemed to be enormous in the first installment, the later ones failed to present disjointed ideas. While Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% tried to be revolutionary at the cost of sacrificing plots featured in the previous installment, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% is a hodgepodge of fanservice that wanted to please everyone but did nothing good.

The truth is that the future may still be bright for some of the characters who survived Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it seems that Kathleen kennedy he’s already thinking of something else for them. Here are his words for Empire magazine:

Those are certainly not characters we are going to forget. They will live, and those are conversations that are happening with the creative team as well.

What do the words of Kathleen kennedy? Perhaps they suggest the return of John boyega as Finn, who has been talked about a lot in recent months thanks to his strong statements against Lucasfilm’s racism; there are not a few fans who want to see him become a Jedi warrior, whether on the small or big screen, The Rise of Skywalker He made it very clear to us that he is Force-sensitive.

On the other hand, many fans would also like to see a return to Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, a character who doesn’t need powers to be great. His charisma and skills as a fighter pilot won the hearts of millions, which is why we would like to see the actor in another adventure from the distant galaxy.

In the end we have Rey and Ben Solo, perhaps the most controversial characters in the sequel trilogy, a poorly executed enemies to lovers that many prefer not to hear from again. But maybe Katheleen kennedy give Rey a chance to redeem himself after taking the Skywalker surname without satisfactory justification; And who really knows, maybe Lucasfilm decides to revive some dead along the way, after all, nobody really leaves.

The future is uncertain for the films of the franchise, but Star wars he still has a lot of plans. At the moment, the most successful products of the brand are those launched on the screen of Disney Plus: The Mandalorian – 91% (with third season on the way), Star Wars: The Bad Batch and others; later we will have The Book of Boba Fett (set for December 29) and the series starring heroes such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano or Cassian Andor. At least on television Star wars you can boast of your success. Yes Kathleen kennedy bring back the heroes of the sequels, can they get over their dark past in those movies?

