On many occasions, the cinema comes to contribute important ideas for science. Continuing with the idea of ​​“if you can think, it can be done”, many technological advances have emerged over the years. Especially when we talk about science fiction and futuristic films, it has become common to see that over the years their ideas are involved with the real world in some way. Modern times – 100%, by Charles Chaplin, shows something close to videoconferences, where each area of ​​the factory where the protagonist works has a screen where the boss appears.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Return to the future – 96% have been inspired to do a lot of experiments, from flying skateboards – which some have achieved using pressure with air or water -, clothes that dry automatically in seconds or self-adjusting shoes. Perhaps, at the time these films were released, they seemed impossible things to achieve, but in order to present a nonexistent machine, weapon, vehicle or any type of artifact, the designers must not only make it look good, but it must be by full functional.

For this reason, for many scientists the cinema manages to provide important guidelines. Body prosthetics have long changed the lives of people who have lost limbs; Sometimes these work only aesthetically, but over the years new ideas have emerged that seek to help users make prostheses a support for daily life. The latest advance recorded not only offers movement, but also regains sensitivity.

The Seeker site shared a video of a prosthetic arm that is connected to the wearer’s nervous system so that he can control movements through his thoughts, as well as being able to perceive certain sensations such as the temperature of the things he touches, he can apply pressure , generate vibration and even have muscle contractions. Once the device is connected to the nervous system, the patient begins to send and receive information from it.

You can control this prosthetic arm with your mind pic.twitter.com/4H5T7f9PWu – Seeker (@Seeker) October 29, 2021

Keep reading: Star Wars: they hold themed funeral in England with Darth Vader and stormtroopers

What has generated curiosity regarding this artifact that will undoubtedly change the lives of many, is that the creators decided to name it DEKA LUKE in honor of the iconic character of Mark Hamill. Inspired by that peak moment in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94%, where the young Skywalker loses his hand during the battle with Darth Vader. All the development of this arm that is controlled through the mind of the user has been carried out by researchers at the Center for Neural Interfaces at the University of Utah.

In fact, the same university launched a campaign in 2019 during the screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, where a specialist is seen doing sensory tests on a Jedi who uses the robotic arm. Undoubtedly, these types of advances mean a new hope, like the title of the first film in the franchise, for everyone who needs these artifacts; and it is expected that they will soon be more accessible to users of all socioeconomic levels.

Continue with: Fans remember Carrie Fisher for her birthday