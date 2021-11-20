We are all very aware of what will happen with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will probably be the most anticipated Star Wars show next year. However, it should be remembered that Ahsoka Tano will soon also have her own adventure and we already have one more detail about the characters that will accompany her, since Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been chosen to give life to Sabine Wren in that program.

According to Variety, Natasha Liu Bordizzo will be Sabine Wren in the series Ahsoka Tano. The character is one that debuted in the saga in Star Wars: Rebels. The animated show followed the adventures of a group of rebels who decide to join the resistance against the Empire. This seems to confirm that that group will reappear in the franchise now on its streaming platform.

This is Bordizzo’s first big role. His most recent work was in the movie The Voyeurs – 33%, which you find on Prime Video and is about the dangerous obsession that a couple develops for spying on their neighbor, as well as the secrets they discover. The report explains that production would be about to begin so we will surely have more news about the cast in the following months.

In case you’ve never seen Rebels, the series stars Ezra Bridger. It is about a young human who survives as a thief until his path crosses that of a group of rebels. He soon discovers that he is Force-sensitive and begins training to become a Jedi. Sabine is part of that team and later becomes very close friends with this other character.

She is originally from the planet Mandalore and has a taste for graffiti. She is an explosives expert and we last saw her in the finale of the animated series with Ahsoka, both of them looking to find Ezra after he disappears. It is believed that for this reason the Jedi was searching for General Thrawn during her first appearance in The Mandalorian – 91% and that this is another reason why he cannot stay with Grogu.

Obviously, there is a lot of anticipation to see how he is and the other Star Wars series, among which he is also Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expand the saga as they carry it forward. Given that Rosario Dawson was very well received as the lead in her first appearance, it remains to be seen if the show manages to maintain interest in that character who is a fan favorite.

Ahsoka Tano It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be able to shoot from next March. Before that, Star Wars fans will have to settle for The Book of Boba Fettt, which will hit Disney Plus in late December. The series with Ewan McGregor is expected to follow and then do Andor. The third season of The Mandalorian premieres before the end of 2022.

