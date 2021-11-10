Star Wars is one of the most famous franchises of all time thanks to its exciting stories and endearing characters, who have rightly become icons in pop culture. One of the most memorable characters in the Skywalker saga is undoubtedly Darth Sidious, also known as Emperor Palpatine (played by Ian McDiarmid), who manipulated Anakin and led him to join the dark side of the Force. Due to the popularity of the franchise, it is not surprising that some fans get to do unusual things in order to honor their favorite characters and, this time, one of them has started a petition to erect a statue of the evil Sith in a locality. from Scotland.

This place is nothing more and nothing less than Carnoustie, Scotland, the actor’s hometown Ian McDiarmid. Hunor deak, an inhabitant of this site, is the creator of the petition, which was published on Change.org and begins to take flight and head towards its goal. The author of said petition also posted on Reddit to promote it, where he shares a photo of himself holding a small figure of Palpatine and writes the following words:

I started a project to get Ian McDiarmid, the actor, to have a Star Wars statue in the city where he was born. (Who wouldn’t want a statue of Emperor Palpatine?)

Within the petition on Change.org, Hunor deak highlight the reasons why raising a statue in honor of this villain is a good idea. It speaks not only of the objective of honoring McDiarmid, but of the great benefits that the town would obtain with the arrival of the sculpture. The text that goes with the petition begins with some powerful words to convince the public to sign:

The Emperor of the great GALACTIC EMPIRE, has a humble origin in the Scottish town of CARNOUSTIE. It is imperative for us to get this GREAT man, Supreme Chancellor, GALACTIC EMPEROR, a huge statue in his PLACE OF BIRTH. Essentially, it would be great if the Angus City Council and the Scottish government could commission a bronze statue of Ian McDiarmid and place it in Carnoustie to honor his many contributions to film, theater, and charity.

After an imposing entrance, the petition talks about the many improvements this would bring to the place. The most promising include the fact that the statue would attract a huge number of Star Wars fans, which would undoubtedly help jump-start the economy, turning the town into a popular resort. In addition, it exposes the possibility of in the future a festival be held each year in honor of Ian McDiarmid, ensuring that the celebration could become world famous.

After explaining the reasons necessary to convince the Scottish government, the writing includes a section in which it talks about the reason why the actor should be honored with said statue. Hunor Deak expresses how important the figure of the actor is for this population and why it would be fair to proceed with the request:

Ian McDiarmid He is a phenomenal actor and is considered one of the best in Scotland. Appearing in countless movies over decades, Ian it has an impressive filmography and plays. Regardless of what you think of the prequel trilogy, most people will say that Ian He has done it brilliantly. He made Senator Palpatine the popular character he is today and I think he deserves something for it.

So far, the petition has garnered a little more than 500 signatures, and many more are expected soon, as news of this project is spreading rapidly on the Internet. We hope that the proposal of this great Star Wars fan will be successful, in order to bring benefits to the Scottish community and also to that of Palpatine fans. You can sign the petition yourself at this link.

