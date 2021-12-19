Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% is probably the best film Lucasfilm has made after being acquired by The Walt Disney Company, since not even the sequel trilogy was up to it. The interesting thing about that film is that none of the main characters was able to survive to tell their experience, a fact that makes the director, Gareth Edwards, very proud. During a recent interview with StarWars.com, the filmmaker shares his thoughts on the deaths of star heroes.

Released in 2016 with a bit of skepticism among fans. Rogue one introduces us to a team of rebels fighting the empire. The movie got good reviews and solid income, but nobody knew at the time that we were looking at the best production of Star wars in recent years. Now everyone wants to forget the sequel trilogy and learn of more and better alternate stories in the distant galaxy. But to most of the heroes of Rogue one we will not see them again. Edwards share your views:

I am very happy that they all died. [Risas] As bad as it sounds. They don’t appear anywhere else in the original trilogy, so if they had lived and had some kind of meaningful story in terms of their lives, it would have been strange for them not to get a fleeting glimpse of somewhere in the original trilogy. […] I think it makes it more mythical. Things are most valuable when they only exist for a brief moment and are not something you can always return to. I feel like the fact that they did it all, those characters got together and then they can’t get back together, really, in the same way, it probably helped the movie in some way.

For Edwars it was very important to make clear the message of Rogue one: Being a story about war, things do not always go well, so it is important to value and honor the efforts and sacrifices of those who gave everything for the greater good:

It’s hard to think of a great studio movie where all the central characters died that is a family movie. That’s an element that I’m quite proud of, because to be honest, it feels true to the theme, which is essentially war. If we were telling a WWII story about a group of friends or enemies who came together to defeat a common enemy, it is very likely that they would not have made it out alive. It felt more sincere to have a bittersweet ending. I’m kind of happy that we get that feeling in the movie because I think it’s true. That was a pretty deep and dark answer.

Cassian Andor is one of the protagonists in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Mexican actor gets into the shoes of the unstoppable rebel, and together with Jyn Erso and a group of strong combat elements, they make their way to one of the worlds controlled by the Empire with the aim of obtaining the plans of the Star of the Death. Galen Erso, Jyn’s father, was the one who designed the huge installation, however, its destructive nature made it place a weak point so that at some point it could be eliminated. Although the character passed away in the final minutes of the adventure, he will soon return for another trip in his own series for Disney Plus.

Following the magnificent success of The Mandalorian – 91%, of course Disney and Lucasfilm weren’t going to sit idly by. Numerous live-action projects have long been confirmed for Star wars on the small screen, including a new season for Din Djarin’s trip and The Book of Boba Fett, a series that will arrive on Disney Plus on November 29. For its part, Cassian Andor’s streaming adventure does not yet have a release date but we will see it at some point in late 2022.

