Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% hit theaters on December 15, 2017 as the continuation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% of 2015. This sequel is one of the most controversial Star Wars films that exist, because according to the opinion of many, The last jedi led this trilogy to an early death. However, the reception of the film is more complicated than it seems, since there are fans of Star Wars who say they detest it, and others who express the opposite. On the occasion of its fourth anniversary, fans of this production are posting positive messages on Twitter, where they praise the feature film.

When The last jedi was released, the majority of the public disagreed with the narrative decisions of the director of the film, Rian Johnson, as it was bold enough to include one of the most important characters in the entire Star Wars franchise and the favorite of thousands, Luke Skywalker. The return of Mark Hamill as Luke quickly polarized the views of viewers, as some considered that the story that was given within the film was fatal and not at all worthy of the popular Jedi. On the other hand, there were those who loved the ending that was given and expressed that there could not have been a better conclusion for the character.

In contrast to the controversy it raised The last jedi and the mixed reactions it got, the first tape in the trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, was viewed by most Star Wars enthusiasts as somewhat disappointing. This initial installment was directed by JJ Abrams and is the first film in the Star Wars saga to be produced after Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in October 2012.

So far the differences in opinions about the film persist and apparently this will not change for long. Now, as on its previous anniversaries, fans have come together once again on social media to praise the film and explain why it represents one of the most iconic moments in franchise history. The hashtag #TheLastJedi is trending right now and here are some of the most outstanding Tweets that applaud the achievements of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

4 years ago, @rianjohnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted and gave my favorite movie character the perfect send-off. Luke’s story of loss and search for a new hope is one that I love with every fiber of my being, and @HamillHimself gave an acting masterclass. # TheUltimosJedi.

4 years ago I misunderstood a movie. A few years later, I understood that TLJ was not about burying the past, but about accepting that failure is the best teacher and that we should all learn from failure. #TheLastJedi.

A reminder that @rianjohnson is more than just a brilliant filmmaker. He is an amazing person. #TheLastJedi is a beautiful #StarWars movie about facing failure and still holding on to faith. A message we desperately need to hear. #TheLastJediDay #TerbusISCanon.

4 years ago, the absolute silence during this scene on the opening weekend in a crowded theater was something exceptional. Everyone was like: O #TheLastJediDay #TheLastJedi.

