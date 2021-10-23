Being a fan of a franchise as big as Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% involves many things, and you can live it in different ways. There are fans of the universe created by George Lucas who do not miss a single production related to it, others become collectors of objects that go on the market as the years go by, and on the other hand there are those who take their passion to the big leagues characterizing themselves as their favorite character ready to meet at a convention.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Passion is projected by each one in their own style, but now an incredible and enthusiastic fan has fulfilled a dream that may have been shared by several: that figures like Darth Vader or Leia accompany her until her last moment on Earth. Themed birthdays have been seen in the past, and even weddings with featured guests or hosts have become common to some degree. Nevertheless, Brenda morris it went even further.

According to what is reported in Redditch Standard, a few days ago in Worcestershire, England, a funeral was held in which Darth Vader himself and the Stormtroopers carried the coffin to take it to the place where the remains of the woman would be buried. 78 years old. Who was behind the popular mask of the villain from the first Star Wars trilogy – which is where he stands out wearing the suit – was the funeral director Mark thomas.

During an interview with the same medium, Thomas declared that this had been the last wish of the woman who left everything ready since she approached to request the service. In addition, he assured that he and his assistants, dressed as Stormtroopers, rehearsed so that everything went as Brenda had envisioned it, making it clear that he bought the costumes online exclusively for this special occasion.

Keep reading: Star Wars: Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin in Ahsoka Tano’s series

She decided when the time came that she wanted us to dress up as Star Wars characters. I personally knew Brenda. He had such a big personality and was a huge part of the community at Astwood Bank. […] I know it might sound strange, but I watched a few clips of Darth Vader just to make sure everything was fine. […] It was quite a show.

It is reported that Morris, who was a chemistry teacher, originally wanted to donate her body to science, but when told it wasn’t possible, she chose to do something spectacular. It is worth mentioning that Brenda liked to make a mark, because in 2010 she had a very particular presentation on the talent show X Factor, where did he interpret So what from P! Nk, although Simon Cowell didn’t even let her finish.

Continue with: Star Wars: Visions novel confirms multiple LGBTQ characters

The incredible personality of the woman, and her undeniable charisma, also won her a certain number of admirers, and according to the report, the funeral had about 100 attendees, among whom were also curious who were attracted by the surprising image of Darth Vader carrying the coffin and his soldiers standing guard around it. So far there has not been any kind of reaction from any of the actors related to the franchise.