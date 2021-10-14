A few weeks ago, Star Wars: Visions came to Disney Plus – 100% anime short film series that delighted fans of the franchise and anime fans alike. With completely different animation styles, developed by seven studios, Star Wars: Visions takes us through stories that feature Jedi, droids, and spaceships, but in a refreshing way.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now, thanks to the novel by Star Wars: Visions, Ronin: A Visions Novel, we learn that Lucasfilm continues to prioritize the inclusion of LGBTQ characters. In December of the year before last, the movies had their first kiss of two people of the same sex on the screen, but that does not seem enough considering that we are in 2021, so this novel seems to be a much more suitable form of inclusion.

According to Star Wars Queers Watch (via Comic Book), Ronin: A Visions Novel is “a true milestone of LGBTQ + presentation in Star Wars”, the protagonist is bisexual, or perhaps pansexual, and among the main characters we find two women who have relationships with people of the same sex; there is an important non-binary character, two trans men on hormonal treatment, and a queer relationship is explored throughout the book.

In Comic Book they assure that fans had already speculated about LGBTQ in the short film “The Duel”, whose protagonist is a renegade named Ronin. Since the novel also stars Ronin, he is the bisexual or pansexual character mentioned by Star Wars Queers Watch. Currently the book is available in English.

Also reads: Eternals will show how beautiful gay families are, says actor

The novel was written by Emma Mieko Candon, American author of Japanese descent; and is based on the works of the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, who was also one of the great inspirations for George Lucas when creating Star Wars, especially his film La Fortaleza Escondida – 100%, from 1958.

There is no doubt that Disney is already taking the issue of LGBTQ + representation in Star Wars very seriously, but the saga still has a duty on the big and small screen; in novels they are already well advanced, such as the revelation that Holdo (a character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%) was pansexual, as was Lando Calrissian.

The nine short films of Star Wars: Visions They are available on Disney Plus, and although it has not been confirmed that we will see a second season, the reaction of the public and critics was very positive, so we can expect new episodes in the future that, we hope, is not too far away.

Since Star Wars was bought by Disney, fans have been looking forward to the new films and productions, but the sequel trilogy did not live up to expectations, to the point that The Last Jedi it became the most divisive film in the entire series. With projects like Star Wars: Visions it is clear that the problem is not Disney but the choice of creatives.

After the failure of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, fans were left with the hope that more series like The Mandalorian – 90% would do their favorite franchise justice. Now numerous shows are in development, dedicated to classic or already known characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Lando Calrissian, and Cassian Andor, or completely new as The Acolyte.

What we have no doubt about is that there is a bright future for Star Wars at Disney. This December of this year, unlike those of 2019 and 2020, we will not have a new season of The Mandalorian, but we will have the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, starring one of the most popular Star Wars characters.

Do not leave without reading: Sex Education: applaud that it addresses sexual relations between gay characters