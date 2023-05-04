Star Wars x Native, a collection of sneakers that any fan would dream of owning

One of the collections that has dazzled the most in 2023 is Star Wars x Native. Little known in Latin America, Native Shoes is a Canadian brand specializing in recyclable sneakers.

Its models are made of ultra-light and durable EVA material together with the Sugarlite mixture, of sugar cane resin, easily washable with soap and water. In addition, it has odor resistant properties.

If the shoes break through use, Native Shoes receives them and reuses them for the creation of playgrounds in Vancouver and other areas of Canada and the United States. This project is known as Remix.

Star Wars x Native Slippers

The carbon footprint is 3.85 kilograms per pair, “one of the shoes with the lowest carbon impact on the market,” according to the company. The industry average is 10 to 20 kilograms per pair.

And the prices, very low: They range from $48 to $65.

Movie stars like Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis and Jessica Biel are fans of Native, buying sneakers not only for themselves, but for their children.

This is the Star Wars x Native sneaker collection

The case of the Star Wars x Native collection is another success for the company. There are 15 different designs, all based on the same model, only the details change.

Thus, we can see characters like Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian, and the traditional Darth Vader, Boba Fett, C3PO and R2D2, among others, represented in Native Shoes sneakers.

Star Wars x Native Slippers

The collection comes for both adults and children, all of which have been sold since this year. Even, according to the specialized portal The Hollywood Reporter, They will launch some models for the holiday of this May 4, Star Wars Day.

Next, we leave you more sneakers from the Star Wars x Native collection. What is your favorite?

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers

Star Wars x Native Slippers