Star + will offer free pass: Steps to access the | Instagram

It seems that the house of the mouse has become somewhat affectionate with everyone, since it was recently announced that the new platform Star + will offer free free pass that is why we will let you know everything to access it.

Star + will have available these days the movie “The Empty Man” and will add the final episode of “American Horror Story 10” and more free content.

There is no doubt that fans of series and movies are more than fascinated with the Star + Free Pass, a promotion of The Walt Disney Company which provides free access to the platform from this Friday, October 22 to October 24.

According to the Star + platform, users will be able to access content from the service without any charge, this includes exclusive content and the matches between Olympique de Marseille against PSG by Ligue 1 in France; the Inter against Juventus match for Serie A in Italy and more sporting events.

While on the part of the drama, Star + will have available these days the movie “The Empty Man” and the final episode of “American Horror Story 10” will be added.

To be able to access Star + Libre these days, the user must subscribe to the platform directly through www.StarPlus, com and so simply enjoy the content.

Once the Star + free period is over, the company will begin to collect the amount according to the country (in Mexico it costs 249 pesos per month) this if the user did not cancel the free subscription before the mentioned date.

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago the city of Guadalajara woke up with closures on Avenida Hidalgo and next to the Cathedral due to the recording of the Star Plus (Star +) series “Centauro del Norte” about Pancho Villa.

It should be noted that the project “Centauro del Norte” about Pancho Villa is starred by Jorge A. Jiménez and directed by Rafael Lara and its premiere is expected to be in the year 2022, in addition the Jalisco Film Commission participates in the project together with the Government of Jalisco.

According to these institutions, the series “Centauro del Norte” will leave an economic spill of more than 100 million pesos.