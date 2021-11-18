

The free Christmas glasses that will be given out today Thursday are eligible for a discount of $ 0.10 cents.

The popular red Starbucks glasses are back for this holiday season. And is that The coffee chain is already giving away its limited edition reusable Christmas glasses to all customers who order a holiday season drink at any of the participating branches in the United States. the glasses will be available while supplies last.

Holiday drinks, including Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte, are available at Starbucks starting November 4 along with the new Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. In recent years, the offer of free reusable glasses is made from the first day that the holiday menu is available.

This year’s reusable cup is made with 50% recycled material to honor the chain’s 50th anniversary., according to USA Today. The glass has the classic festive red color with fun sparkling swirls dancing in a starry sky.

Starbucks said the red cup gift is available in whatever form you buy your drink, whether that’s by ordering it at the store, picking it up at the curb or through Uber Eats.

Free glass is available with any hot, chilled, or mixed fall or holiday beverage including the following: Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Almond Milk Latte with Cookies of sugar, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Mocha d Toasted White Chocolate.

The promotion does not include Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee or Christmas Starbucks Reserve.

Early in the pandemic, Starbucks temporarily restricted the use of personal cups. In June of this year, after 15 months, the chain reintroduced the use of these cups and again offered the $ 0.10 cent discount when using them to encourage customers to choose reusable cups and reduce waste from single-use containers.

