

The complaint against Starbucks was filed today by Workers United.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

An American union filed a complaint against the famous Starbucks coffee chain on Thursday for its “campaign of threats, intimidation and surveillance” of workers at three of its premises in Buffalo (upstate New York) for their attempt to form an employee organization.

The complaint was filed today by Workers United, affiliated with the SEIU, the largest union in the service sector in New York, in a Buffalo court., and specifies that this campaign of the company against him has been developed since August 2021 as “response to the efforts of Buffalo colleagues to organize a union.”

The chain has publicly responded that it is not favorable to the creation of a union.

$ SBUX Starbucks falls 7% after the National Labor Relations Board sided with workers seeking to unionize at three Starbucks stores in Buffalo. In addition, the balance did not convince either … pic.twitter.com/gexPnf9i5O – Santiago Solanet (@SantiagoSolanet) October 29, 2021

“We work together and collaborate, this is how we solve problems, this is how we evolve, this is how we serve our customers, as partners. That is why we disagree (with the idea of ​​a union), but we are looking for options and we are going to do what we have always done, serve our partners, “Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson told the channel on October 29. economic CNBC.

The 128 workers from the three Buffalo establishments who want to organize will begin a vote by mail next week ending on December 8 to decide whether or not to unionize.

Their struggle began last August, when employees applied to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a body that authorizes the formation of union bodies.

Starbucks then tried to thwart the initiative of the employees trying to convince the Board that the vote should not be restricted to the three coffee shops that had launched the proposal, but had to be expanded to the twenty coffee shops that includes that region of the north of the state of New York.

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York won approval for a union vote – if successful, the 3 stores would be the company’s first to unionize. The workers say Starbucks is “working overtime” to stop unionization, importing executives to the stores to allegedly intimidate workers. pic.twitter.com/mtiu9QV08Z – AJ + (@ajplus) October 29, 2021

However, the NLRB ruled on October 29 in favor of the workers, guaranteeing their right to create a union in the three locations that requested it.

Their claim has been openly endorsed by Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, known for her progressive positions within her party, which has provided them with a powerful loudspeaker.

Ocasio Cortez traveled to Buffalo to meet with the employees of the three wayward cafes.

“Fighting unions is a sophisticated and lucrative business. He specializes in the psychology of making you doubt yourself and your peers. Do not be fooled! ”The militant congresswoman wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Ocasio Cortez released a video of the meeting with a dozen workers who denounced Starbucks attempts to thwart their initiative and in which the Puerto Rican-born legislator encourages them to continue their struggle and not be intimidated by management.

In the Twitter account that the chain’s employees have launched, they also denounce continuous harassment by the company’s management so that they desist from their union efforts and vote against creating an organization.

While they wait for the vote, they have already designed their logo: A raised black fist clutching one of the classic glasses in which the chain serves its drinks.

Press conference to begin shortly by Starbucks Workers United who just won the right to hold store by store elections. Could mean the nation’s first unionized Starbucks stores here in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/EYtCcsJOLU— Maki Becker (@makibecker) October 29, 2021

Starbucks is not the first large chain in the United States to resist unionization of its workers.

Amazon, the nation’s second-largest employer and also known for its anti-unionism, is facing a similar attempt by warehouse workers in New York after the intent of a group of its employees in Alabama failed.

Also read:

7 curious – and disgusting – facts about fast food chains in the United States

Starbucks seeks to avoid food waste with product rebates before closing

Coca Cola launches logo, now it is curved and with movement