Ximena Navarrete She enjoyed the most special Christmas of all, her first Christmas as a mom. Ricardo Montaner enjoyed with Eva Luna Y Camilo and shared that he can’t wait any longer to meet his new grandson. Aislinn derbez He had a great time with his daughter Kailani and shared a beautiful reflection on the importance of gratitude this holiday season.

RELATED:

Weddings 2021: Celebrities who got married this year and sealed their love with the ‘I do!’

The news that shook royalty in 2021

Ximena Duque, Francisca Lachapel, J Balvin, Meghan Markle … Celebrity babies who were born in 2021!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro … The new couples that 2021 left us!

Ximena Navarrete

Ximena Navarrete and her husband lived the most special Christmas of all, as it was the first with their daughter, who is only a few weeks old. The beauty queen wrote the following on her social networks along with a photo of the three in pajamas: “Merry Christmas 🎄! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas … thanks to those who have written congratulations and messages full of love for our family for the arrival of Ximena. We love you! Fam. Valladares Navarrete #MerryChristmas @jcvalladares (a VERY special December 25th… in pajamas enchanted with our chubby girl) ”.

Ricardo Montaner

Ricardo Montaner He showed off the photos of his Christmas dinner with his loved ones. In this photo, the singer shared his emotion with his wife and daughter Evaluna as well as his son-in-law, because Indigo will be born soon: “If God allows, next Christmas #Indigo will appear in the photo. Here my happy smile reveals that I had just felt his kicks for the first time as a Christmas present. God is wonderful..! #LosMontaner ”.

Sarah Kohan

Sarah Kohan She continues to vacation in Europe with her two children, Noah and Nala, two and one years old, respectively. The model has traveled the cities of Rome and London with the little ones.

Aislinn derbez

Aislinn derbez He published an image with his little Kailani and made an emotional reflection on these holidays and reality on social networks. The actress made a call not to be carried away by appearances and to be grateful.

“When I enter the networks at this time I really keep thinking how the perfection that is shown here these days is too far from reality and makes expectations sometimes break our hearts. Remember that everything you see here is NOT reality. I think of all the infected who could not live together and were left alone, those who suffered last minute unforeseen events, those separated from their families or partners for different reasons, those who had uncomfortable family arguments or many other things that happen to EVERYONE on these dates but that almost no one says or shows … However you spend these dates, remember that it helps a lot to focus on everything that we do have and that perhaps sometimes we take for granted. ♥ ️🧡💛💚 ”.

Daughter of Geraldine Bazán

Geraldine Bazan he presumed that a new member has arrived at his home, it is an adorable kitten. The little one appears in this image with Alexa Miranda, Geraldine’s youngest daughter-

Daniella Álvarez and Daniel Arenas

Daniella Alvarez Y Daniel Arenas They are in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, celebrating the birthday of Andrea, Daniella’s older sister. In this photo, they appear with the celebrated woman and her other brother, Ricky Álvarez.

Alejandro Fernandez

Alejandro Fernandez He enjoyed the Christmas weekend in the company of his loved ones, especially with little Cayetana, his little granddaughter. “Magic… it’s the people who bring you out of chaos. Merry Christmas !! #family #cayetana #miregalofavorito! ❤️🌹😍 ”, he wrote next to the photo.

Raúl de Molina and his wife

Raul de Molina and his wife Mily, are on vacation in Spain. The couple, along with their daughter Mia, spent Christmas in Seville with good friends.

Chiquinquirá Delgado

Chiquinquirá Delgado She is more than ready to receive 2022 and with this image, she encouraged her followers to share her New Year’s resolutions with her.

Hector Suárez Gomís

Actor and comedian Hector Suárez Gomís He shared with his audience that he was going through a hard time, hours after Christmas. His mother, Mrs. Pepita Gomís passed away. On his Instagram profile, the actor released the following message accompanied by a photo of his mother: “With deep sorrow, I want to share with you the death of my mother, Pepita Gomís. Rest in peace, mommy ❤️ ”.