This weekend there was a lot to talk about… Events, losses, red carpets and more. We have for you an account of the most surprising news of the weekend. On Friday night the death of the Brazilian singer was announced Marilica mendoza, who lost his life at age 26 in a plane crash. While, Clarissa molina He sympathized with his mother, who is going through a hard time.

Salma Hayek dazzled on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film 2021 gala in Los Angeles, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez became the super middleweight champion by beating Caleb Plant. On the small screen, the Nuestra Belleza Latina team wasted glamor in one of their latest shows.

Salma Hayek and her husband

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault were seen on the red carpet at LACMA Art + Film 2021 in Los Angeles. The Mexican-born actress dazzled in a sequinned Gucci dress.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez became the first Latin undisputed champion of super middleweights, after beating Caleb Plant by knockout.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

‘Canelo’ was accompanied by his wife, Fernanda Gómez, and his youngest daughter, María Fernanda. On her Instagram profile, Fernanda shared a photo after the fight and dedicated a few words to him: “Verified It is what it is papi 🥇 always proud # vivaméxico # orgullotapatío 🇲🇽”.

Francisca lachapel

Francisca Lachapel enjoyed last weekend in her native Dominican Republic, where she was recognized as one of the most famous women on the island, at the ‘Dominican Woman 360’ event.

Camila Fernández and her father Alejandro Fernández

Camila Fernández shared a photograph of her participation in the dinner with a cause in which she participated alongside her father, the singer Alejandro Fernández. The event took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco at Hospicio Cabañas.

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola had a wedding; The couple spent the weekend in Sonora to go to the marriage of a friend of hers.

Lucia Mendez

Lucía Méndez attended the christening of her granddaughter, little Victoria. The singer was seen as the happiest grandmother of all.

Our Latin Beauty

Jomari Goyso, Daniella Álvarez, Alejandra Espinoza, Giselle Blondet and Adal Ramones in one of the last shows of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Marilia Mendonça

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonça and four other people lost their lives in a plane crash last Friday, November 5. The 26-year-old interpreter and her companions were traveling on a plane when it collided with the cable of an electrical tower. Marilia was nominated in this year’s edition of the Latin Grammy.

Stepfather of Clarissa Molina

It was a devastating weekend for Clarissa Molina’s family. The model shared on her social networks that her stepfather, Juan Carlos Tavarez, had passed away. Clarissa sent her condolences to her mother and asked her followers to pray for her.