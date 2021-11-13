11/13/2021 at 7:19 PM CET

The Spanish Olympic Committee, hand in hand with its president Alexander White, gathered in Vielha more than a hundred mayors to explain the Pyrenees – Barcelona 2030 Olympic Games project in an event organized by the Conselh Generau d’Aran hand in hand with the presidencies of the provincial councils of Huesca, Zaragoza, Barcelona and Girona, presidencies of the regions of Ribagorza, Alto Gállego, Jacetania and Sobrarbe and Regional Councils of Alta Ribagorça, Pallars Jussà, Pallars Sobirà, Alt Urgell and Cerdanya.

In the conference offered by Blanco, called ‘Olympism as an engine of territorial development’, the president of the COE explained what it means for the territory to host the Olympic Games and the great media coverage of the same: “This is a candidacy of understanding, dialogue and respect. A candidacy in which society and people have to be responsible for this project.”

The highest Spanish Olympic president, considers that “the Pyrenees has to show what it is and what it is capable of achieving. And above all, it has to show the ability, knowledge and involvement of the Pyrenees and Pyrenees and the passion they feel for the snow, the mountains and winter sports “.

The act has become what could be said to kick off the Pirineus – Barcelona 2030 candidacy, which has been renamed Pirineus – Barcelona – Zaragoza and which the COE intends to officially present before the end of February to the IOC. For this, Blanco explained that a working commission has been created to carry out the project with representatives of the Central Government, the Government of Aragon and the Generalitat de Catalunya.

Aran’s trustee talks about the benefits of hosting the Games

The act was inaugurated by the Aran trustee, Maria Vergés, who assured that “the celebration, for the first time in history, of the Olympic Games in the Pyrenees It is a landmark of great importance for this territory in general and for the Val d’Aran in particular. An opportunity of these dimensions has to help generate the impulse in the social and territorial development that the Pyrenees needs to project itself as a reference territory and thus demonstrate our ability, not only to organize events of these characteristics, but also our ability to innovate and improve the quality of life of the people who live here, through territorial balance, sustainability and equal opportunities, in addition to positioning ourselves internationally as a reference territory & rdquor ;.

During her speech, the Aran trustee insisted on “the need to propose a strategic approach to the challenges of the territory and go beyond only the environmental and tourism debate, a debate, the environmental one, for which until now no one had shown concern when, for example, our territory suffers the passage of hundreds of trucks a day. In this process, the Conselh Generau d’Aran wants to be an active institution to achieve the milestone of this candidacy, aware as we are of the positive impact, as happened with the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics, and we want to do it together with the rest of the territories of the Pyrenees & rdquor ;.

Representatives of all the institutions involved

The event, considered as a show of support for the candidacy by the entire Pyrenees, was attended by political representatives of several of the institutions involved in it and who consider that the arrival of the 2030 winter Olympics would be a benefit for everyone and in all the senses. Among the hundred attendees at the event were politicians Jaume Collboni, first deputy mayor of Barcelona and David Escudé, councilor of sports of Barcelona in addition to Manel Vila, advisor to the Department of Presidency of the Generalitat, and Gerard figueras, former Secretary General for Sports and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Generalitat de Catalunya.