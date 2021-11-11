In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The big day of AliExpress has arrived. Today 11.11 is celebrated around the world or singles day in China. A holiday that reaches the West through stores such as AliExpress, offering thousands of discounted products.

It is possibly the best day to buy products on AliExpress because you will find products of all kinds, above all technology, at the best possible price with shipping generally free and also with coupons and codes that will make you save even more.

11.11 is a special holiday that, although it is becoming more and more common in other stores, AliExpress is the one that benefits the most as the banner of the Chinese store trade.

Thanks to this day you can buy products such as laptops, tablets, mobiles, electronics of all kinds with prices that are not even on Black Friday.

This article will continue to be updated throughout the day, so if you come back in a while you will find more offers and bargains during 11.11.

Best coupons for 11.11 from AliExpress

Discount codes are vital to be able to save more money during 11/11 and AliExpress knows it. That is why they have made these codes available to you to save more money.

Keep in mind that these codes are available for almost all products, but not all stores have them activated and many limit the number of coupons that can be used. So hurry up.

ESD114: it will discount 4 euros on purchases of 30 euros ESD119: it will discount 9 euros on purchases of 60 euros D11ES16: it will discount 16 euros on purchases of 80 euros ESD1115: it will discount 15 euros on purchases of 100 euros ESD1118: it will discount 18 euros on purchases of 129 euros ESD1129: it will discount 29 euros on purchases of 190 euros D11ES50: it will discount 50 euros on purchases of 250 euros ESD1143: it will discount 43 euros on purchases of 300 euros

You can learn about the benefits of using AliExpress coupons and how to apply them to your purchases. Also remember that if you pay for the first time with PayPal you will have an extra 3 euros discount.

Mobile phones on sale during 11.11

Xiaomi 11T 5G in AliExpress Plaza

If you are looking for a cheaper than normal high-end mobile during the 11.11 of AliExpress, congratulations because you have just found a good bargain: Xiaomi 11T 5G for only 499 euros.

It is a high-end mobile with a very reasonable price and it left us very good impressions in our analysis.

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, compatible with HDR10 + (so it is very bright) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 120 Ultra processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

To highlight several features: the 108 megapixel camera, the 5,000mAh battery and 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity to connect at maximum speed.

Get only 499 euros if you apply the code ESD1143.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S It also points to the sale on AliExpress for 11.11. In this case, you can get this entry-level mobile for 168 euros by applying the code ESD1118.

It is a mobile that stands out for its performance, design, a large screen and the autonomy that does not leave you lying down throughout the day. In the Redmi Note 10S review that we have published you can find much more information.

POCO F3 5G in AliExpress Plaza

LITTLE F3 5G It is one of POCO’s mobiles that is giving more to talk about. Not in vain is it a cheap mobile, with a good screen, with 5G and also at an irresistible price.

For very little you have a mobile with an AMOLED screen of 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 48 megapixel camera, 4,520mAh battery and 33W fast charge. Also, with 5G and WiFi 6.

Apply the code ESD1143 to take it for 299 euros in its edition of 6 GB of AM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in AliExpress Plaza

A good, nice and cheap mobile from Xiaomi on this 11.11? Of course! This Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with 6.67-inch screen, 128 GB of storage and 64-megapixel camera is already at 180 euros with the coupon SNOTE29.

At the beginning of the year we published a complete analysis of this mobile so that you know in depth all its characteristics and how it works.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 in AliExpress Plaza

One of the latest mobiles from Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand that wants to reign in the world of cheap mobiles is the Redmi 10.

Not bad for a mobile whose price does not seem to be possible. And it is that it has a 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen, a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, a 50 megapixel camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

This mobile is a low-cost that if it was already cheap, now it is more. You can get it in AliExpress Plaza for 150 euros by applying the code ESD119.

Tablets on sale during 11.11

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Pad 5 it is one of the most anticipated tablets since its introduction. Following the Xiaomi style, it has a value for money that is difficult to beat.

This tablet has an 11-inch, 120 Hz screen, as well as a fast Snapdragon 860 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. With an 8720 mAh battery and fast charging it can last you for many hours. It even has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

It has arrived at AliExpress Plaza for only 303.99 euros using the discount code ESD1143.

Smart watches on sale during 11.11

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It is the most famous activity bracelet in the world and a product that for its price is a safe purchase as our analysis shows.

Now it has a larger, full-color screen and in addition to counting your steps it also measures your physical activity and measures your heart rate throughout the day. A perfect companion with an autonomy of more than a week.

Now you can get it for only 30 euros using the coupon ESD114.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in AliExpress Plaza

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro It is one of the most advanced sports watches from Huawei, with everything you may need to use it both for sports and to wear it in your day-to-day life.

It has a round AMOLED screen protected by sapphire crystal and a titanium body. In addition, its battery lasts up to 2 weeks and has sports monitoring of more than 100 sports, as well as GPS to save the position of your races abroad.

Its official price is 299 euros, but in AliExpress Plaza you can buy it for only 150 euros using the code ESD1118.

Smart TV on sale during 11.11

Samsung AU7172 55 “in AliExpress Plaza

If you are looking for a Smart TV of good quality and size on sale during 11.11, this 55-inch Samsung Series 7 just dropped in price.

This 55-inch Smart TV is compatible with 4K video, HDR10, upscaling to 4K videos and also has a multimedia platform with all the streaming apps you can imagine.

The price is spectacular, it goes from costing more than 600 euros to only 423 euros with promotional coupons.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A in AliExpress Plaza

A very cheap and perfect Smart TV for second rooms, such as a bedroom, and that is also on sale, is this 32-inch Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A.

It has Full HD resolution, Android TV, Chromecast and the integrated Google assistant. Its price goes from 252 euros to only 149 euros.

Also available 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 that from costing almost 300 euros it drops to 170 euros.

32 “TCL 32S615 in AliExpress Plaza

Another small and extremely cheap Smart TV is this TCL 32S615. This is a TV Supports 32-inch Full HD and HD video.

A compact TV perfect for a bedroom and that has Android TV as an operating system, Chromecast support and Google Assistant. By accessing Google Play you will have all the streaming applications to which you are registered.

Apply the code ESD1129 to take it to you for 170.23 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Box S in AliExpress Plaza

The definitive player for your living room is this Xiaomi Mi Box S. Combine the best of the Amazon Fire TV Stick with the best of the Chromecast.

It is a TV player with support for 4K video and HDR10. It also has Android TV, so you will have access to all the streaming applications you may need. And since it uses Android, it includes Chromecast and the Google Assistant.

Using the code ESD114 You get it for 49.99 euros.

Headphones on sale during 11.11

Huawei FreeBuds Pro in AliExpress Plaza

Historical minimum price for these Huawei FreeBuds Pro. Active noise canceling headphones that are already only 89 euros in Aliexpress Plaza using the code ESD1115, so the shipment is made from Spain.

These small headphones have active noise cancellation, 8-hour battery and also a box that in addition to adding 5 extra charges, can be recharged wirelessly.

You can read our analysis of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro to get to know them in depth.

Household products on sale during 11.11

Yi 1080p on AliExpress

Yi 1080p security camera is perfect for keeping your home safe and always under surveillance. It has space for a microSD card and a WiFi connection to watch it live at any time.

It has night vision, two-way audio and artificial intelligence that recognizes pets and humans.

Now you can get this camera for only 16.51 euros in AliExpress.

Scooters on sale during 11.11

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 It is an advanced electric scooter from the well-known Xiaomi, which has put this type of product on the streets around the world.

It has a motor with up to 600W of power, a maximum speed of 25 km / h and a range of up to 45 kilometers with a full load, although it will always vary depending on the weight, speed or hills you take.

Take it for 375 euros with the promotional code D11ES50.

