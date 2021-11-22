Forceful and devastating. These two words describe the conclusions of the report made by the Judicial Committee of the New York State Assembly on the various accusations faced by the former governor Andrew Cuomo, and that they were released this Monday. The report mainly confirms that there is “overwhelming evidence” that shows that the president sexually harassed several women.

The 45-page investigation, which had originally been ordered to be carried out as part of a ‘Impeachment’ process (impeachment) against Cuomo and thus remove him from office but after his resignation last August he rejected that action be taken, was presented after pressure for the Assembly to finish its work despite the fact that the process would no longer be necessary toto get him out of the Interior.

The report began in March and was based on accounts from more than 200 people, as well as 600,000 pages of documents, from BlackBerry messages to photographs and government documents and focused on three Cuomo ‘scandals’: the allegations of sexual harassment, the plot to cover up the deaths in nursing homes and the irregularities to produce his book on how he fought the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have reviewed the challenges of the former governor to the accusations, and nothing in his voluminous presentations can overcome the overwhelming evidence of his misconduct,” the Assembly said in a statement in which it released the results of the report.

On the ‘plot’ to present a lower number of deaths in the elderly, the report specifies that the evidence “indicates that the former governor and his high-ranking employees they were not transparent with the public about the true death number of elderly people related to COVID-19 in care centers, and these data were given by the committee to the forces of order to be investigated ”,

And although one of the strongest conclusions of the report was to confirm the “Overwhelming evidence” on sexual harassment cases and to corroborate that his Administration acted deliberately to alter the real numbers of deaths in the care centers for the elderly run by the State, perhaps the most novel thing about the report is that it reveals that the ex-president did violate ethical norms when using employees and state resources to produce his book for which he received more than $ 5 million in advance proceeds.

Specifically on that point, the investigation determined that Cuomo forced low-ranking employees such as senior state executives, to work long hours in the preparation of the book, a task that was not voluntary as he insisted, and also highlights that resources from the State to carry out the writing and editing work and other editorial aspects, and that the president guaranteed that be given an advance of $ 5.2 million.

The abuse of power that the president demonstrated by putting his employees to carry out this task is demonstrated to the point that “at least one official said that his work in the book compromised his ability to concentrate on his own work to combat COVID-19 ”Says the report.

“This has been acA deeply sad title in New York history. I congratulate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of that committee, and the Davis Polk team of independent attorneys for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation, ”said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Report coincides with report by Letitia James

In March 2021, Heastie commissioned the Judiciary Committee to determine whether there was evidence to support the conclusion that the Governor had engaged in acts that constituted gross and corrupt conduct in office that may have warranted articles of impeachment. However, before that work was completed, the fisState General Letitia James presented the results of his own investigation that confirmed the cases of sexual harassment, and it was this that precipitated Cuomo’s resignation from the position.

The Assembly’s report presents details of multiple incidents of sexual abuse, which reaffirms the evidence from the James investigation. “We concluded that there was overwhelming evidence that the former governor committed sexual harassment,” the report clearly stated.

“I also want to thank everyone who participated in all the investigations for their cooperation, in particular the courageous women who stepped forward. As we have done throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence that we have discovered, ”added Heastie.

With these words, the president of the Assembly refers to the fact that now Cuomo may face other legal problems, since the conclusions of the report could lead to the opening of other investigations, beyond cases of sexual harassment, which could have serious judicial consequences. for the ex-governor.

And it is that on the case of the death of the elderly and the book there are two open investigations in the office of the United States Eastern District Attorney. In addition, he also has another criminal investigation open at the Albany County District Attorney’s office.

The Judicial committee chair Charles Lavine It stated: “The conduct of the former governor, as shown in this report, is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is unfit for office. I hope this report will help New Yorkers better understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serve to guide us toward a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less. “

Another point that was also analyzed in the report, were the accusations against the Cuomo Administration for allegedly putting the safety of drivers at risk by accelerating the construction of the new Mario Cuomo bridge, which has allegedly resulted in structural failures and dangerous damage. .

The detailed report concludes:

Former Governor Cuomo was involved in multiple cases of sexual harassment, including creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct. Former Governor used state resources and property, including the work of Governor’s staff to write, publish, and promote his book, a project for which he was guaranteed at least $ 5.2 million in personal earnings. The former governor was not completely transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.