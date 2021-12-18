

They seek to change the requirement to certify teachers in the State of NY

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

One of the requirements that potential teachers who wish to work in New York as educators, is to pass a performance evaluation in which candidates demonstrate their willingness to teach, known as edTPA. But this test may soon be a thing of the past, for the State Department of Education proposes to modify the certification requirements of teachers, in order to reduce barriers so that more potential educators can become teachers, while maintaining rigorous standards.

This was announced Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, after explaining that the objective of the proposal that they will be analyzing in the coming weeks is to eliminate said requirement and instead carry out a performance evaluation of the candidates during an experience test between a candidate student and a teacher or a kind of clinic deformation.

“The Department is transforming our approach to provide ongoing educator development and teacher support, beginning with rigorous and relevant courses and clinical experiences for teaching candidates,” he said. Commissioner Rosa.

The official noted that eliminating the requirement for the edTPA test will allow teacher candidates to focus on developing the critical skills necessary to successfully deliver lessons in classrooms.

“To grow and maintain a diverse and teaching workforce, we must ensure that we bring as many candidates as possible to the profession. The proposed amendments lay the groundwork for simplify the path to teaching“, Emphasized the Commissioner.

Chancellor of the Board of Regents, Lester W. Young, Jr., He mentioned, for his part, that they will do a review of the current requirements to certify potential teachers, and guarantee ways that facilitate the arrival of new qualified teachers to the classrooms.

“Every student deserves a great teacher. The Board is committed to reexamining the certification requirements to develop a more convenient approach to bringing great teachers into our classrooms, ”said the Chancellor. “Schools and districts across the state face a shortage of qualified teachers, we must do everything in our power to improve the state’s talent flow, including removing any financial barriers that may prevent candidates from entering the teaching profession. “

Speaking of cost issues, the official referred to the fact that currently those interested in becoming certified as teachers in New York State, must pay for the edTPA a total of $ 300in addition to planning instruction and assessment, and videotaping yourself teaching and reflecting on your teaching practice.

To ensure that rigorous standards are maintained, the Department of Education assured that it is committed to reshaping the teacher certification process with the creation of “continuous development and support for educators.”

Among the tasks that the Department of Education will perform with potential new teachers is to provide a supportive, responsive and efficient certification process, as well as tutoring, continuing education and professional learning for teachers.

“Under the proposed changes, New York State registered teacher preparation programs would be required to integrate a teacher performance evaluation in teaching a student teacher candidate or in a similar clinical experience ”, explained the Department of Education, in a statement.

“Through this multi-measure assessment, candidates will demonstrate their knowledge of the content and their teaching skills, in accordance with the state learning standards in the grade band and subject area of ​​the certificate sought, as well as knowledge and the pedagogical skills identified in the New York State Teaching Standards ”.

That agency added that teachers must also show that they adhere to the principles of the New York State Sustainable and Culturally Sensitive Education Framework.

Proposal details

The edTPA test to be certified as teachers would be eliminated The $ 300 worth of the certification test would not be paid Tutoring, continuing education and professional learning will be given for teachers The public has until February 28 to comment