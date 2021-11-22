Declarations of Anthony Davis, Russell westbrook and Carmelo anthony on the expulsion of Lebron James on the NBA before Pistons.

LeBron James deserved to be charged with a flagrant-2 foul and expelled from the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the Detroit Pistons.

Within three minutes of the third quarter, with the Pistons leading 78-66, James and Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart became entangled in preparation for a free throw rebound. James aggressively waved his arm, apparently to push Stewart’s arm away and free his own. However, James led with too much elbow and punched Stewart in the eye.

Lebron and Isaiah Stewart get tangled at the free throw line and has to get held back pic.twitter.com/l7fQ1yk4JA – Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@ TedBuddy8) November 22, 2021

Upon review, referees gave LeBron a flagrant-2, defined as “unnecessary and excessive contact by a player against an opponent,” resulting in only the second ejection of his 19-year career.

James immediately apologized to Stewart and tried to make amends, but the Pistons great wouldn’t let it. Absolutely. Stewart clearly took offense at the foul and possibly something LeBron or someone else said as his anger and the fight escalated. Ultimately, a host of Pistons players and staff had to join forces to escort a bleeding, hysterical Stewart to the locker room.

one of the wildest NBA videos I’ve ever seen https://t.co/A8IIBH3gri – michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 22, 2021

“We could have easily let the game slip away but we needed to come together at that moment … we needed something like that to spark our fire.” Carmelo Anthony played a key role in the #Lakers climbing back into tonight’s game with 18 points on 5/8 from three. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/9983mpYDPB – Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 22, 2021

Vogel praised the Lakers for their composure amid a heated situation and turned it into a rally.

“I think our guys did a good job protecting a teammate, but not trying to climb. Is that what you want. You want peacemakers in those situations and for the most part, I felt like our guys did that, while obviously forming a wall around a teammate. “

“For me, it’s one of those things that can change the momentum of your season, seeing the guys come back from a teammate who just got sent off like this,” added the head coach. “I played with amazing guys … that’s the determination this team is going to need … We will hit the best shot of all every night, so that’s how hard we have to play to get Ws … It’s a great victory for us.”

As for Russell Westbrook, he was more concerned about why he got a T for the altercation.