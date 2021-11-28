11/28/2021

On at 14:19 CET

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern beat Arminia Bielefeld (1-0) by the minimum and has already become the highest-scoring team in a calendar year in the entire history of the Bundesliga. They are a total of 102 goals in 2021, one more than Cologne in 1977, when they signed 101 goals.

The Bavarians, who have been champions in all editions of the German championship since the 2012/13 season, continue to make history in German football and They are already at the top of the ranking of the most scoring teams together with Cologne (101 in 1977), Bayern (99 in 1972) and Bayern (98 in 2019).

The German team continues in a great dynamic in the Bundesliga and remains at the top of the table despite the push from Borussia Dortmund, which signs two consecutive victories. The difference, of course, is minimal: Nagelsmann’s men are one point ahead of Marco Rose, who has signed one more defeat than Bavaria’s.

Bayern, candidate for everything

The Germans have started a new stage after the departure of Hansi Flick and the arrival of Julian Nagelsmann, but they maintain the competitive level: the team continues to dominate with an iron fist in the Bundesliga and its great group stage in the UEFA Champions League also make it a serious title contender.

The Teutonic bloc has been reinforced with the arrivals of Upamecano and Sabitzer, from RB Leipzig, and the presence of decisive players such as Lewandowski, Goretzka, Kimmich o Manuel Neuer elevates the team among the candidates for all possible titles this 2021/22 season.