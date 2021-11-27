11/27/2021 at 12:45 CET

The AC Milan manager, Stefano pioli, is the second coach with the best winning percentage in the club’s history with 61%. Only Lajos Czeizler, with 64%, surpasses him, while he does rank above other historical coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti (58%), Béla Guttmann (57%) and Max Allegri (56%).

61% – Only Lajos Czeizler (64%) has won in percentage more matches than Stefano #Pioli (61%: 50/82) among #ACMilan managers in Serie A. Fire. pic.twitter.com/R0DsL9udbv – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 26, 2021

The Italian, who has become one of the architects of the reconstruction of the club at a sporting level, so far he has directed a total of 106 official matches between all competitions, with a record of 61 victories, 25 draws and 20 defeats.

Former coach of Inter, Fiorentina or Lazio, among others, he has built a particularly competitive team where youth and seniority blend perfectly. After finishing as runner-up of the Scudetto last season, the great objective of this course is to dethrone Inter and win Serie A again.

A script twist in Champions League

The Rossoneri defeated (0-1) at home at Atlético de Madrid on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage and have regained all their qualifying options. Pioli’s team has climbed to third place and could access as second classified as long as Porto does not win in the other group match and they defeat Liverpool at home.

After seven years of waiting and a start marked by three defeats in the first three days of the group stage, AC Milan has reversed the situation and is in a favorable position as of the last date: it will be in the final stages as long as they beat Liverpool and Porto do not beat Atlético de Madrid.