Although Eugenio Derbez is one of the most recognized and beloved Mexican actors in the Latin Hollywood industry, the affection was not enough for his statue in Acapulco not to be vandalized and removed. Media such as ADN 40 reported that the sculpture in honor of the actor suffered some damage done by strangers and was finally removed from its place with everything and a commemorative plaque. Users of social networks are already giving their opinion on the subject.

A few days ago, Acapulco authorities revealed and celebrated the sculpture of Derbez In the Golden Zone of the city, however, the design of the piece did not like many inhabitants of the city and numerous Internet users, who criticized its strange appearance. On the plaque, the Guerrero State Highway and Airport Infrastructure Commission thanked Eugene for his “contributions to the dissemination of Acapulco in the world”, this for the series that the actor has just premiered on the Apple TV + platform.

Just 24 hours after being placed in place, both the statue of Eugenio Derbez As the plate they woke up wrapped in plastic, making it impossible to appreciate the piece. Hours later, the local authorities withdrew it and a formal request made by the citizens of Acapulco was not even necessary. Through networks an image was disseminated where the wrapped statue occupies a shameful place on a bench near the roundabout. The population of the capital city made their opinion on the situation very clear.

This is how the statue of Eugenio Derbez dawned in #Acapulco 24 hours after being inaugurated pic.twitter.com/azF2dz6u95 – Acapulco Cotidiano (@Acapulcotidiano) October 12, 2021

They have already removed the statue of Eugenio Derbez in Acapulco. XDDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/CgQOgt7KFl – sadok ❤️‍🔥 (@imsadokg) October 13, 2021

Until now, Eugenio Derbez has not commented on the situation, otherwise the rest of the social networks. Internet users have not stopped posting comments, most of them celebrating the retirement of the statue in Acapulco. But although it has not been well received by the Acapulco residents, the truth is that Eugenio Derbez is enjoying surprising success outside of Mexico, especially in the Hollywood industry. The Mexican actor has worked hard to land much more serious roles in film and television, and little by little his efforts are paying off.

The most recent film by Eugenio Derbez is CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, a charming story that works as a remake of La Familia Bélier, a French film. This tape tells the story of Ruby, a girl with hearing in the middle of a family of deaf people; At the age of 17, he works in the morning trying to keep his family fishing business afloat. Discover a latent passion for singing and its enthusiastic teacher (Derbez) sees something special in her, so he encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school. The film received rave reviews from the media and some believe that it has enough potential to compete in the Oscars in 2022, we’ll see how it goes.

In the meantime, Eugenio Derbez is enjoying popularity and glory right now thanks to the aforementioned premiere on Apple TV +, Acapulco – 100%, a series that tells the story of Maximiliano, a man who has everything in life and who tells his nephew the story of their first steps. The series takes us back to the eighties, when Max starts working at a prestigious Acapulco resort. The series, like many other products on streaming platforms, adopted a weekly premiere format in which users must wait as the days go by for a new chapter. Eugene He is delighted with the project and is in charge of disseminating it through his social networks.

