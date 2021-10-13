Eugenio Derbez has become one of the most recognized Mexican actors, not only in his country, but also in the Hollywood industry. Before the premiere of his new series on Apple TV +, Acapulco, a statue in his honor was placed in the city of Guerrero, however, social networks have not taken it well due to details of the piece itself. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Acapulco tells the story of a young Mexican, whose biggest dream comes true when he gets the job of his life in the best resort in the city, however, he soon realizes that the job is much more complicated than ever imagined, but will gracefully use his own star to get ahead on the odyssey and change things in the complex in the process. The series stands out for being bilingual, combining Latin American and American talent; So far only two chapters have been released because Apple TV + opted for a weekly launch model.

Media such as 24 Morelos or Diario Las Américas reported the unveiling of a statue in honor of Eugenio Derbez in Acapulco, thanking them for their work in spreading the word about the city globally. Local authorities gathered at the Club Deportivo subdivision in the Golden Zone to remove the mantle, however, many of the residents do not agree with the event and point out that there are other celebrities who have done more for Acapulco. In social networks the controversy has not been long in coming and there are countless tweets that condemn the actor’s sculpture, not only for its meaning, but also for its physical appearance.

Eugenio Derbez has been present in films such as Man Overboard! – 35%, How to be a Latin Lover – 38% and No refunds – 55%, the latter became a complete success in the United States, managed to raise a tremendous amount of US $ 100 million at the global box office. He began in the Televisa studios with productions such as Cachún Cachún Ra Ra, Al Derecho y al Derbez, Derbez in When, XHDRBZ and La Familia P. Luche, where we saw him make use of his great virtues to make people laugh.

Time passed and the Mexican’s dreams became enormous, so he decided to go to Hollywood in search of a better future. In more recent years we have seen him succeed in productions like Dora and the Lost City – 86%, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – 23% and Geo-Storm – 15%. In recent weeks he has surprised critics with his appearance in CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%, a film in which he plays Bernando Villalobos, a music teacher who seeks to inspire a talented student to continue pursuing her dreams. The film already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year and garnered all the praise from critics.

Another recent and successful project by Eugenio is De Viaje Con Los Derbez – 71%, a reality show released on Amazon where we observe the actor along with his entire family on a trip full of laughter and fun. The first season was so successful that a second was ordered; Without a doubt, the Derbez empire continues to grow and still has much to offer the entertainment industry in Latin America and the United States. Will we see the Mexican occupy a place of honor in the awards season for his intervention in CODA?

Here are a series of tweets that criticize the statue of Eugenio Derbez exhibited in Acapulco.

