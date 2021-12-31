The streaming platform has released a thriller full of intrigue for those looking for a darker and more detective series.

If you like the most detective series with a dark touch, you will surely be interested in Stay by my side. Netflix’s new thriller brings us a work by Harlan Coben, known for the series El inocente and Don’t talk to strangers, both also from the streaming platform.

This new title introduces us to a group of people with a more or less comfortable life, who see how their life turns upside down when a boy disappears. This event connects with another disappearance of 17 years ago that affects all the protagonists.

Richard Armitage is in charge of starring in this series, as it happened with Do not talk to strangers. The cast is completed by Deadwater Fell’s Cush Jumbo, Bancroft’s Sarah Parish, and Bloodlands’ James Nesbitt.

A plot with a high-quality choral cast in which dark secrets will be discovered and that will keep us in tension during each of its chapters.

Armitage will play Ray, a failed documentary photographer who will cross paths with Megan (Jumbo), a mother of three and their lives will be cut short with the disappearance of young Carlton Flynn.

Enter Broome (Nesbitt), a detective who could not solve the disappearance of 17 years ago and is traumatized by it. Coben fans are going to find a series that touches on similar themes to his other works, so they won’t be disappointed.

A team that seems very united

These chapters will be carried out the same team that made Don’t Talk to Strangers, Safe and The Five.

The last two series we’ve named were also disappearance-based crime dramas and they were good quality, so they know what they’re doing.

It is very possible that we will see more Harlan Coben series in the future with this technical team, because Netflix reached an agreement with him in 2018 to bring 14 of his works to its platform.

Stay by my side, which you can already see on Netflix, would be the author’s fourth work within this contract and it seems that things are going from strength to strength.