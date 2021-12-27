

More than 1,000 City centers are offering booster doses.

Photo: Ted Aljibe / . / .

It’s already the holiday season and I know that many New Yorkers are making difficult decisions about how to connect with family, friends, and loved ones. This is a time of year that we all look forward to, and although this year may not be exactly how we dream of it, we can still celebrate it safely and healthily by taking certain precautions.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in New York City and across the country due to the omicron variant, and we expect this excessive increase to continue for the next several weeks. The number of hospitalizations will also increase, particularly among people who have not yet been vaccinated. Now is the time to make a difference in this next wave of the pandemic. We have the tools to transform our destiny.

Here’s my best advice on how to protect yourself and your community for the next several weeks:

To start, plan to celebrate the holidays with the most vulnerable member of your family in mind. This may mean celebrating virtually, celebrating outdoors, wearing masks, getting tested for COVID-19 on the same day as the celebration, or staying home if you’re feeling sick. I also encourage older adults and others at risk to skip these activities, particularly in crowded settings.

For my family, we made some adjustments around our plan to celebrate the holidays based on our little daughter, who is not yet eligible to get vaccinated. We decided to postpone the out-of-town trip for now, although we will find ways to spend time with our family members locally and virtually.

Second, using common sense and precautions helps us lower our risk of contracting COVID-19 while still enjoying the holidays. Wearing good quality masks (such as KN95, KF94, or N95), social distancing, and testing add more layers of protection. Beyond gathering outdoors, improving ventilation and limiting gatherings to people who have already been vaccinated will also help.

Third, the people that concern me most are those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Vaccination is essential — even against omicron — because it protects you from serious illness. Having nearly 6 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated helped us create an early defense against the wave of the omicron variant. Booster doses help increase that protection. Although the evidence is still emerging, Pfizer published preliminary laboratory data showing a 25-fold increase in protective antibodies after a third dose, and Moderna published similar data showing a 37-fold increase. An additional dose will help keep your immunity against COVID-19 up to date.

If it has been at least 6 months after you received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after you received your dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get your booster dose today. This week, the Mayor announced a $ 100 incentive for people who receive the booster dose at City-operated vaccination centers. In total, more than 1,000 City centers are offering booster doses. Go to nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-829-4692 to find a center or go to.gov/homevaccine to make an appointment to get your booster dose without leaving your home.

New Yorkers who have not yet been vaccinated should take extra precautionary measures for their safety and for the safety of others, such as avoiding travel, and remember, it is never too late to get vaccinated. Getting tested regularly is also particularly important for people who have not been vaccinated. Since the demand for testing is so high, consider getting a home test as availability will increase. If the result is positive after taking the home test, you should call your provider or 212-268-4319 to be connected for additional care.

New Yorkers have been through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I know everyone is feeling anxious and tired. But the virus continues to spread on a daily basis and we continue to experience this emergency. I urge all people to follow our guidance during the holidays. It will certainly be a difficult few weeks and months, but I have faith that we will succeed together.

Dr. Chokshi is the New York City Health Commissioner