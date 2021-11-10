11/10/2021 at 17:34 CET

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Lofven, has presented his resignation this Wednesday to the President of Parliament, Andreas Norlén, which brings the Minister of Finance closer, Magdalena Andersson to become the first woman to hold the position in the history of the Scandinavian country.

“I ask to be removed from my post as prime minister,” Lofven said in a brief document delivered to Norlen during the day. Parliament had previously indicated on its website that a meeting between the two was scheduled in which the prime minister was expected to resign.

Lofven, what has been satisfied with the achievements of his Government During the seven years that he has been in office, he has shown his desire for the transition to be “quick”, given that the country will hold elections in 2022, as reported by the Swedish newspaper ‘Aftonbladet’.

In addition, has emphasized that Andersson “has great confidence among the Swedish population”. “They want to see her as prime minister,” she said, after the Social Democratic Party elected her as leader last week after Lofven’s resignation as head of the party.

Lofven, 64, announced his resignation in August, in an apparent attempt to defuse the constant political tension and prevent his party from fading before the September 2022 elections. The prime minister, however, remains in office while the new scenario is settled.

Andersson will become the new prime minister once she receives Parliament’s endorsement of her appointment, although Norlen first has to initiate contacts to determine which politician has the best chance of forming the new Executive.

The now leader of the Social Democratic Party as favorite to win the nomination, Therefore, it would be subsequently submitted to a motion of confidence in which it needs the support of Los Verdes, part of the coalition, and of the Left Party and the Center Party, which still have to position themselves clearly after proposing a battery. of conditioning factors.