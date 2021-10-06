10/06/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

The Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who had been suffering from an injury since the beginning of September, will have to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, the Amsterdam club reported today.

“I have to have a hip surgery to end my groin discomfort, that will be followed by months of rehabilitation & rdquor;the goalkeeper announced in a statement from the Dutch team.

Stekelenburg, 39, regained the title at Ajax last February due to the doping penalty of André Onana from Cameroon. “When I returned to Ajax in 2020 I could not have imagined that I would be here as a starting goalkeeper winning the double & rdquor;said the Dutchman.

The good season in the Amsterdam team earned him to return to the Netherlands team and play the Eurocup, in which the Dutch lost in the round of 16 to the Czech Republic.

After the continental tournament, he said he would not wear the orange jersey again and would focus on Ajax, with whom he played the first three games of the season. Groin problems forced him to stop training with the group in early September and he was replaced by Remko Pasveer, who has only conceded two goals in the last seven games.

“My season ends suddenly due to this injury, I am terribly disappointed & rdquor;the goalkeeper lamented.

Stekelenburg was the starting goalkeeper for the Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when the “Oranje & rdquor; lost the final against Spain thanks to Andrés Iniesta’s goal in extra time.