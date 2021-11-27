Whether or not superhero movies have a place in film history will continue to be one of the most important debates among experts. Directors like Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese or Jane Campion do not hesitate to criticize the genre, while others like Chloé Zhao seek to find a space within it. Specifically, many of the negative comments are directed at Marvel, as the brand has managed to create an incredibly successful saga, from the millions it makes around the world to the fans who are willing to consume each new installment. Those who are perhaps in the middle of this discussion are the actors who cross over and over again these types of films.

Keep reading: Ridley Scott again criticizes superhero movies, says they are boring and have bad scripts

Stellan Skarsgård, for example, is one of the most important and recognized actors today. He has worked with Lars von Trier, Steven Spielberg, Terry Gilliam and David Fincher, among many others, and has never hesitated to be part of more commercial titles such as Mamma Mia! – 54%, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – 45%, Thor – 77%, The Avengers – 92% and more recently Dune – 75%, without considering them a minor job. In fact, Marvel and DC have nominated actors and Oscar winners and all of them continue to work on the franchises and other more “serious” projects without any problem, you just have to see Benedict Cumberbatch who is about to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and could take home several statuettes for his work on The Power of the Dog – 100%.

Part of the problem is that superhero movies are blamed for grabbing all the public’s attention and taking money that could well help independently cut films survive and reach more people. Skarsgård has his own opinion on this and believes that the real problem is something else. During a talk for The Guardian, the actor was questioned about his position in the face of criticism of superhero films:

I have nothing against superhero movies. I’ve been to a couple and they definitely have a place. The problem is that the system that allows 8 people to have half the wealth of the world increases the power of market forces, so small independent cinemas rarely exist outside of a few large cities.

According to the actor, this disadvantage is made worse by the lack of a good distribution:

There are no distribution channels for all those mid-budget movies that have the best actors, the best scripts, because they can’t spend $ 3 million on a marketing campaign. When theaters let them in, they do it for a week and if they don’t work in a week, they leave.

You may also like: Dune: Stellan Skarsgard spent eight hours a day on makeup for her character

As an example of these changes, Skarsgård recalls how The Godfather – 99% managed to establish themselves within the dynamics of commercial rooms:

Remember, The Godfather first opened in 100 theaters in America, the big movies now open in 4000. They had little ads in the New York Times, but that grew and grew because it was a great movie. People’s opinion no longer has that opportunity. And that’s sad.

Speaking specifically about Marvel and that many expect their empire to end, the actor explained:

I think we should have Marvel movies and more exciting movies. We must have other movies as well. And that’s the sad thing: when market forces come in, the studios start to be run by companies that don’t care if they’re selling movies or toothpaste, as long as they get their 10%. When AT&T took over Warner, it immediately told HBO to get lighter and more commercial. They made money. But not enough for an investor.

Many think the same as Stellan SkarsgårdEspecially those who work in independent film in countries where the industry is very poor or does not exist at all, and see their jobs get buried amidst franchise sequels that rarely lose money.

After all, what cannot be denied is that, no matter how artistic, cinema is a business and one that employs thousands of people. The most independent film also needs resources and profits and it is just what you are looking for, as much as the great sagas that already have established audiences. It is not that there is no room for both parties and all genres, it is rather that executives must find a benefit in these films, and this is something that is already happening. Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have prioritized independent and international titles that would never have been this popular had they followed a classic distribution path. In addition, these spaces also give renowned directors the opportunity to develop projects without having to feel watched by the large studios. On the other hand, the very idea of ​​”independent cinema” is changing and now it has practically become a genre by itself that nothing more than the label ensures its passage to several important awards and advertising that automatically attracts its audience to theaters commercial. Like any business, cinema continues to evolve and change with new proposals, technological advances and means to reach people.

Do not leave without reading: Dune: Stellan Skarsgard’s performance compared to Marlon Brando’s in Apocalypse Now