More than 30 years have passed since the world got to know the beauty and talent of one of the most important Mexican interpreters in the industry, and it is Thalía.

The young woman was part of the youth group Timbiriche, and over the years she realized that her talent was enough for her to start a solo career.

Her dream managed to come true after a few soap operas, because today she has positioned herself as a true multi-faceted singer, as she has shown that her talent has no gender.

Ballads, salsa, and even reggaeton are some of the rhythms that the 50-year-old star has dared to develop, so she has decided to revive some songs that made her famous 21 years ago.

The actress has never been ashamed of her past. Photo: IG / thalia

It is no secret to anyone that the singer is right at the peak of her career, and like everyone else, the pandemic made her somewhat nostalgic for the star and she wants to delight her followers with songs from the year 2000.

“Thalía from 2000 is back”

It was through her personal Instagram profile where Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda shared a video for her more than 18 million followers to share their opinion of her endearing HD quality clips.

And it is that the wife of the musical entrepreneur Tommy Mottola had ensured that throughout the month of December she would release her video clips that made her the international figure that she is today.

These videos were released through his YouTube channel in better quality (HD), as the pieces are updated and remastered.

It is about those videos that made him famous many years ago. Photo: IG / thalia

“We are celebrating because we are re-releasing all my videos from 1990 to 2008 remastered in HD, darlings, these videos that have united us so much have made us this powerful family that we are, the Thalifamilia,” he began.

The actress also shared that this project is because some of these audiovisual productions were censored in certain areas, and they were not available on any platform.

The new edition of the videos will be inside a playlist and it will be periodically when your team will share them.

The star will make use of new technological advances and it will be new editions and versions of these iconic videos that made him famous in his youth.

Thalía assures that this project is for all her fans who have asked for it. IG / thalia

One of them is already on the platform and is called “Official Video Mega Mix” which lasts nine minutes and 10 seconds.

And less than 24 hours after its premiere, the compilation of its hits already has just over seven thousand views.

“This week we are going to be reliving those 2000 beauties, in HD and it is reliving that nostalgia, that love, that passion that unites us …”.

It should be noted that the star ended up thanking her followers around the world because throughout different dynamics they have made her try to revive those themes that were in a trunk.

