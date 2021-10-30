WhatsApp Web: Step by step to download videos to your PC | Pixay

Today we will teach you a simple trick within the app WhatsApp Web so you can download videos from your Pc and save much more time, so read on so you don’t miss out on these steps.

The truth is that WhatsApp Web is becoming more and more suitable for general use, as new ones are constantly being added tools to the platform that allow users to perform many more activities without the need to use a mobile device, one of them being how to download videos from WhatsApp Web.

The safest thing is that you have already received a document from one of your contacts, and although this is automatically saved on your cell phone, most of the time you require this file when you use a computer, but do not be alarmed, since it also you can download it from your PC.

It should be noted that to do this you do not have to close WhatsApp Web from your cell phone, since you can download the file as many times as you want with a simple click, although if it is a video, you must see it first to activate the download option.

On the other hand, one of the problems for which you cannot download videos from WhatsApp Web may be due to the internet connection you are using, that is why it is recommended to check your Wifi and then reload the main page of WhatsApp Web and try to download the files again.

Also, make sure that the date and time of your computer are correct, since sometimes changing this setting can interfere with downloads because it can be interpreted as if you were in another area and this would delay or prevent the download.

To download the PDF files from your computer, you can access the downloads folder on your PC if you are using the Chrome browser, where you will have a complete list of the documents, photos and videos that you download from your contacts.

The constant updates of the application have allowed these activities to be carried out, since before it was not even known how to share statuses on WhatsApp Web.

However, currently it can be done without problems, and your downloaded files can be obtained easily and quickly.

So if you have a pending file or that you need, the fastest way is to look for the name of said document or video within the conversation where you sent or received it, which will appear with a download icon, which you can get later in the folder that we mentioned earlier.