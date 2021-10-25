WhatsApp Web: Step by step to download videos to my PC | Pixabay

Today we will teach you step by step how to download videos from WhatsApp Web to my PC in an extremely simple way, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading so that you know it.

This day you will learn how to download WhatsApp Web videos from your PC even if you have already done it on your mobile device.

The truth is that WhatsApp Web is increasingly suitable for general use, since new tools are constantly being added to the platform that allow users to perform many more activities without the need for a mobile device, one of them being how to download WhatsApp Web videos.

You have probably already received some document of one of your contacts, and although it is saved automatically on your cell phone, most of the time you require this file when you use a computer, but you can also easily download it from your PC.

It should be noted that to be able to do this you do not have to close WhatsApp Web from your cell phone, since you can download the file as many times as you want with a simple click, although if it is a video, you must see it first to activate the download option .

One of the problems for which you cannot download videos from WhatsApp Web may be due to the internet connection you are using, so we recommend you check your Wifi and then reload the main page of WhatsApp Web and try to download the files again.

In addition, you must also make sure that the date and time of your equipment are correct, since sometimes changing this configuration can interfere with downloads because it can be interpreted as if you were in another area and this would delay or prevent the download .

To download the PDF files from your computer, you can access the downloads folder on your PC if you are using the Chrome browser, where you will have a complete list of the documents, photos and videos that you download from your contacts.

It is worth mentioning that the constant updates of the application have allowed these activities to be carried out, since before it was not even known how to share states on WhatsApp Web, however, currently it can be done without problems, and your downloaded files can be obtained easily. simple and fast.

If you have a pending file or that you need, the fastest way is to look for the name of said document or video within the conversation where you sent or received it, which will appear with a download icon, which you can get later in the folder that we mentioned earlier.

Once you know how to download videos on WhatsApp Web, you should know that the download time varies depending on the size of the file.

However, it is guaranteed that you will be able to complete the download successfully, even if you use WhatsApp Web on iPad, or another device that is not a cell phone, although the download destination will change a bit.