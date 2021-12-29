SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Stephen Curry # 30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors failed to tie the game in the final seconds of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on December 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw / .)

Steph Curry is such an absurdly talented shooter and it seems like his 3-point shooting records will stand for quite some time.

Stephen Curry is a remarkable shooter. He’s a talented guard who has been a key figure in shaping the NBA and altering the way basketball is played in recent years. His skillset makes him dangerous from seemingly anywhere on the court and he keeps setting records that may not be matched by anyone for quite some time.

Curry is the first player in the history of the NBA to reach 3,000 3-pointers, a record that is absurd in itself. Along with that, he has also made a 3-pointer in 157 consecutive games, which ties the record for the longest such streak all-time.

Who is Curry tied with for that streak?

Himself. According to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info, Curry is the only other player who has hit a 3-pointer in that many games in a row. Nobody else has done it.

Stephen Curry now has 3,000 career 3-pointers, the first player to reach the mark in NBA history. He has made a 3-pointer in 157 straight games, tying himself for the longest streak all-time. pic.twitter.com/Rl7m6AEJV5 – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2021

This is just getting ridiculous at this point.

Golden State Warriors: Can anyone other than Steph Curry break Steph Curry’s 3-point records?

What’s truly great about all of this is, given his skillset, Curry should be able to continue to have a productive career for years to come.

Even as he starts slowing down and becoming a little more limited in what he can do physically relative to players that are younger than him, there’s a good chance that he’ll be able to continue setting records as his career continues to progress over the next few years.

Curry is one of the most dominant players in NBA history because of his unique and remarkable shooting ability. Few players are able to truly match what he can accomplish. It’s fascinating to watch and this is such a great time to sit back and enjoy all that he’s able to accomplish.