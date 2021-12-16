Henry Cavill is one of the most admired actors of these times, because it is not only his appearance that attracts the public, but his talent and pleasant personality, characteristics that have led the actor to where he is right now. He is known worldwide for playing Superman in various films of the DC Extended Universe, in addition, he has also stood out for giving life to Geralt of Rivia in the popular Netflix series, The Witcher – 67%. Henry is definitely on the list of actors that nobody hates and we hope that he continues to be very successful in all of his projects.

Recently, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cavill and Colbert had a conversation about the Superman costume in the movies. The famous presenter asked Henry how he felt about his suit not having that red boxer shorts that is so characteristic of the character in tapes from decades past and from the comics of course. Colbert He said it as follows:

I love the look of your Superman. How do you feel about the fact that she doesn’t have those big red underwear? Because to me it looks a bit naked.

Henry He found the question hilarious and proceeded to say that he likes his suit, but that if he was ever called upon to play the Man of Steel again, he’d be more than willing to try including this distinctive part of the hero to the suit. The interview continued in a relaxed manner and full of jokes by both celebrities regarding the aforementioned. About the red underpants, Cavill added:

It was like a Superman hangover from the 1920s, or something. I thought it actually had the potential to work. I mean, maybe not exactly those. I really loved my suit, I thought it was cool. However, if it did happen again, you would definitely be open to the idea of ​​adding the underpants in some way.

Cavill He is not happy with the idea of ​​not replaying Superman and defends the thought that there is still material to tell about this character. She recently spoke to THR about the fact that she is just waiting for a call from Warner Bros. to put her leggings back on. But so far, there has been nothing to report. The actor commented the following:

I still have a lot of stories to do as Superman, and I would love the opportunity. Zod’s murder gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward is something I don’t think was originally in the script, but he wanted to show the pain he was going through. I did much more emotional scenes that were not chosen; there were tears. He has just killed the last remaining member of his species. That is the choice he made at the time, and he will never do it again. There is an opportunity to grow after that, to explore Superman’s psyche as a profound divine being, seemingly invulnerable, but with real feelings inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’

The superman Henry cavill He is undoubtedly one of the most beloved by the public so far, because thanks to his talent and charisma, the actor has managed to leave a good impression on those who watch him on the big screen. We saw him in action for the first time in The Man of Steel – 55%, then in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, this being their last interpretation of the superhero at the moment.

