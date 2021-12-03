12/03/2021 at 05:00 CET

. / Los Angeles

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets were chosen by the NBA as players of the month in the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference, respectively. Given that the NBA season began on October 19, the first player of the month awards for the 2021-2022 academic year were awarded for the performances of those final days of October and for the entire month of November.

Curry was key to the Warriors now having the best record in the league alongside the Phoenix Suns (18-3), the team with which they share the lead in the West. The point guard averaged 27.8 points, 6.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game between October and November. For his part, Durant has led the Nets to the top of the East (15-6). The forward is the leading scorer in the league right now with 28.6 points per game. Durant has also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and his aim has shone with an excellent 53.9% shooting from the field.

The NBA detailed in a statement that in the West were also candidates for the player of the month award Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) , Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves). In the East, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) were nominated without winning the award. and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

On the other hand, the NBA announced the first distinctions of rookie of the month of this season, which were for Josh giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West and for Evan mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

Monty williams, coach of the Phoenix Suns who have an extraordinary 17-game winning streak, was chosen coach of the month in the West, while Billy donovan, the Chicago Bulls coach (14-8), received the same recognition in the East.