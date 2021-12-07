IN this article we will be looking at what the Golden State Warriors player should do, Stephen Curry to be the best base on the NBA.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has had arguably the greatest effect on basketball of any player in NBA history. The three-point moving artillery unit has been burning defenses from the depths for an entire decade. Curry has also established himself as a first-vote Hall of Famer and one of the best basketball players to ever walk the face of the earth.

Now, that’s something that everyone involved in basketball can agree on. However, what is a bit debated is where Curry really ranks in history. Last year, Bleacher Report listed the 50 greatest players of all time. Within the rankings, Curry ranked as the 10th best player to grace the NBA.

The only other point guard ahead of him?

Magic Johnson.

And that’s where this piece goes. What does Curry have to do to become the base of GOAT? Surely it’s between Magic and Curry at this point, without much discussion of someone else being on their level (sorry Chris Paul). Bleacher Report and most casual fans will probably tell you that the Los Angeles Lakers icon is ahead of Curry and that it would be difficult to catch him.

However, this writer is here to tell you that Curry is already the greatest point guard of all time.

Yes, Magic has beaten Curry in accolades as of now. Magic has won five championships and was the MVP of the Finals three times. Curry has won three titles and is famous for having won zero Finals MVPs (I think everyone agrees that Curry was robbed in 2015, but I digress). Magic has four more All-NBA appearances with 10 compared to Curry’s six. It took Curry a little while to rise to stardom, so Magic will get the longevity advantage at this point. Mind you, Curry is still only 33 years old and will surely rack up more accolades before finishing. Case in point: He won his second scorer title last season.

However, Curry is already better than Magic. Curry won the MVP in 2015 and repeated in 2016, becoming the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. Curry’s 2016 season is widely known as the best offensive season in league tradition. He averaged 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 50.4 percent from the ground, 45.4 percent from deep on 11.2 attempts and 90.8 percent from the free throw line. Those numbers are good for a 66.9 true shot percentage!

If you take Stephen Curry’s five-year peak and compare it to Magic Johnson’s, the Warriors guard has the upper hand. From the 2015-16 season through the 2018-19 season, Curry scored these numbers: 26.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 48.5 percent from the floor, 43.4 percent from deep, 91.1 percent from the dash. , with a real shooting percentage of 64.8. He went to the NBA Finals five years in a row and won three championships.

In the NBA Playoffs, Curry averaged over this five-year span: 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, with an actual shooting percentage of 61.6.

Magic from the 1985-86 season to the 1989-90 season threw these numbers: 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 50.6 percent from the field, 32.2 percent from deep, 87.5 percent from the side, with a true shooting percentage of 60.9. Johnson also won three championships along the way.

During the same span, Magic scored these numbers in the NBA Playoffs: 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 1.6 steals, with an actual shooting percentage of 60.3.

The difference here is that Curry is by far a more lethal and efficient offensive player. The NBA has never seen the combination of explosiveness and efficiency on the offensive side like Curry. His work is something we will probably never see again in NBA history.

Curry needs to rack up more accolades to firmly secure his spot as the greatest point guard of all time. They don’t even have to be championships. A few more All-NBA appearances and All-Star selections, and that will be a closing for this discussion.

Old heads will cling to Magic Johnson, but GOAT’s point guard crown is already on Stephen Curry’s head.