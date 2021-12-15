12/15/2021 at 09:23 CET

.

Stephen Curry declared after becoming the NBA player who has made the most triples than “It is a special moment” that he will remember all his life and allows him to call himself “the best shooter” in history, as well as warning that he will try to take the record to a number that no one can reach in the future.

Curry beat Ray Allen’s previous record of 2,973 3-pointers made in the game that the Golden State Warriors (GSW) played on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors point guard only needed 2 triples to overcome Allen and finally materialized 5 so for now the new record is currently 2,977.

Curry told the media that hitting Allen’s record has been “a lovely end to this week“and thanked the fans who filled Madison Square Garden in New York for” the special atmosphere. “

“I appreciate how the fans joined in and allowed me to enjoy it,” he said.

Curry, who scored his first NBA triple on October 30, 2009, has surpassed Allen’s number of 3-pointers in 789 games. Allen, who retired in 2014, needed 1,300 to hit 2,973 3-pointers and Reggie Miller, the NBA’s third-highest 3-pointer, 1,389 games to make 2,560.

Allen and Miller were at Madison Square Garden to celebrate with Curry the record number of triples and the point guard of GSW appreciated the presence of the two figures.

Those who were also in the New York state were Curry’s parents.

As soon as they scored the triple that broke Allen’s record, the Golden State Warriors requested a timeout so that Curry could be congratulated by the entire team as well as by his father, Dell Curry.

Father and son hugged on the track of Madison Square Garden and the base of the Warriors He handed his father the ball with which he had broken the record. A ball that is now invaluable.

The new record increases Curry’s dimension as one of the greatest players in all of NBA history, the player who changed the way teams approach games with his ability to shoot from long range. sometimes even from the central court logo.

Curry stated that now that he has beaten Allen, he has no problem calling himself the best shooter in NBA history.

“I didn’t want to call myself the best shooter until I had this record. Now I feel comfortable saying it, “he said.

Curry also made it clear that he wants to keep that record forever.

“I am proud to shoot a high percentage, I am proud that it allows us to win games, and now I can be proud of the longevity of reaching that number that Ray established and that I hope to push a number that no one can reach. Let’s see what happens, “he added.