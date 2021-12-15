There is no doubt, not now or a few hours, days, months or even years ago. Stephen Curry he is the best shooter in the history of the league, this being something purely objective. There are multiple NBA statistics in which we can rely to support a statement that deserves to be shelled and valued as it deserves because it may take a long time before we can witness a phenomenon of this magnitude in world basketball. The superiority of the star of Golden state warriors It is insulting and has not only shown it with individual records, but also being a basic pillar of one of the best winning sagas in the history of sport, which only makes its legend grow.

Curry has overtaken Ray Allen needing 511 fewer games

It is amazing the mere fact that a legend like Ray Allen has been surpassed, but if we think that the account can go up in a very remarkable way, since Curry is in full swing and promises to continue fighting for rings for a while, the merit is even greater. However, we only managed to intuit the greatness of what was done when we realized that Stephen needed 511 fewer games than Allen to reach the record for 3s scored.

All-time threes: Ray Allen – 2,973 in 1,300 games

Steph Curry – 2,974 in 789 games If Steph keeps up his pace and plays the same amount of games as Ray, he has a chance to break 5,000 threes. pic.twitter.com/Bs5k6IYXDl – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 15, 2021

All Stephen Curry records since triple

Top triple scorer in history Most triples scored in a season Most triples scored per game Leader in games with 10 or more triples Player with the most seasons leading the triples scored Only player in history who has averaged 5 triples per game in any season

This is impressive. They were all mortals doing what they could. And then Curry came along. pic.twitter.com/8YnPwHaj2p – Jose (@jsaenzdetejada) December 15, 2021

What is Stephen Curry’s next challenge as a tripler?

All the round figures are dazzling and Curry is very close to achieving a spectacular one, as he is becoming the first player to score 3,000 3-pointers in his career. For this, they have 23 remaining and it is not unreasonable that he can end 2021 with that achievement since there are 7 games left for the Warriors. The dream could even be complete if he managed to achieve the feat on Christmas Day, something for which he will have to throw many pitches in the previous duels to arrive with options for the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 25.