“I’m going to give him rest tomorrow.” Steve Kerr joked about the issue the Warriors’ games have been orbiting for a week: Stephen Curry’s record. The aforementioned stays at two. The next game is at Madison Square Garden, the most important pavilion in the NBA and in which it will be, except for surprise, the fall of that triple mark in the regular phase that Ray Allen left in 2,973. Maybe I’m being too much for everyone. “He is trying very hard and it will be a relief when he breaks it, for the team and for him,” added the coach. Could it be that the record is overshadowing part of the game? Against the Pacers (5/15), as against the Sixers (3/14) in the previous game, the percentages are not honoring a shooter of Curry’s reliability, unlike in the visit to Indiana they did take victory in the pocket even if it was in the last breath. Coincidentally, what came before Kevon Looney’s winning basket was a triple first and a layup after Curry. Each one will draw their conclusions. East 100-102 It serves to put the 22nd in the Warriors’ locker, who against some Knicks in the box could easily enjoy another historical moment of their most important player.

It was difficult for Curry (26) to warm up, also for the Warriors. The rival needs to go up positions in the East if he does not want to take out the tanks and start losing, something that cannot be ruled out seeing that he has put his stars up for sale in the market. It was the Pacers who opened the first gap in the game, a small gap of around five points. Sabonis (30) dominated the static attacks by receiving in the low post on the right side and his team made good progress in the first quarter. In the second, it was a 0-12 run that destroyed the dominance of the locals who, despite this, finished that period with an advantage and went with a valid +8 to the locker room.

Again in the third, slump first and spurt after Indiana. Kerr’s team was softer on contacts and slower on penetration defense. He suffered with the rhythm. The script would be repeated in the fourth period. Looney (14) kept them in the game in the first minutes of that decisive heat and would end up giving the victory to his team with an unlikely basket back after an offensive rebound touched by three hands. A Brogdon play (25) left the Pacers +5 with a minute and a half to go, but Curry activated to hit a 3-pointer in the Lithuanian’s face and then a layup to beat Myles Turner. With this and with a chaotic final possession in which no one fired a shot, the night was over, tight and resolved in this way.