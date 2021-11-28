Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Photos: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

PBC organized an evening at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, United States last morning, with a match between two world champions being the star of the show.

The WBO world champion, Stephen Fulton (20-0, 8 KO) and the one from the WBC, Brandon figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KO) unified their crowns in a high-action fight. Figueroa came out with a push, perhaps excessive, to try to defeat Fulton as soon as possible; if it was in the first round, better than in the second. That led to a somewhat anxious boxing from the Texan, before which Fulton tried to exercise his control with the step back and jab as more effective weapons, without giving up the grip when necessary. The one from Pennsylvania had no problem having the ropes behind him, something that is not entirely recommended against a puncher like the one in front of him, as was shown in the second round. The contest, without having too much continuity due to the constant interventions of a necessary Russell Mora, had the emotion that anything could happen at any given moment, due to the onslaught of Figueroa and the forceful responses of the solid Fulton. This was the line with which half of the theoretical twelve partial predictions were reached, with the feeling that the punishment was accumulating on both sides and the strength and resistance capacity would be decisive if it was continued with that intensity.

Fulton-Figueroa

And these factors did not appear, at least not decisively, in that second part of the lawsuit. The intensity continued in very high doses, and the clash of styles, of course, became more and more accentuated. Figueroa, tough, incisive, pursuing, seeking to corner Fulton and assuming that he would also take his punishment as a toll; the WBO champion, for his part, closed on the ropes, abusing the hug to avoid the volume of his opponent’s hitting and showing better boxing technique when fighting in the center of the ring. More emotion than fluidity, as we have already pointed out, in a duel that will not be the fight of the year, but it had many ingredients that are required of a unification clash; among them, the emotion and uncertainty of seeing what would be the verdict of some judges who had to choose between drive and skill. His cards, when the time came, were read with 114-114, 116-112 and 116-112 in favor of Stephen Fulton, assuming a majority decision that the public, mostly favorable to the loser, did not welcome. It was very close to us, being much more in agreement with the tie than with eight to four in rounds for the new unified champion.

The two preliminary bouts of the gala were competed and matched: Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) could with Eduardo Baez (20-2-2, 7 KO) in a tough test, also at super bantamweight, and Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KO) beat Alexandro Santiago (24-3-5, 13 KO), in the bantamweight category, a very controversial result considering the merits of one and the other in the ring.