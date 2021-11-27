Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist, considered a Broadway legend for his many contributions to the world of musical comedy, met a sudden death this Friday morning at his residence in Roxbury, Connecticut, at the age of 91, according to sources close to the family to The New York Times. The career of this man of great musical and literary talent spanned more than sixty years and began when he was 27 with worldwide success, West Side Story, which ranks as one of the most memorable works of the theater of the second half of the 20th century.

It’s not every day that great musical theater talents are lost in America, but today is one of those. Sondheim forever intervened in the history of this industry by contributing masterpieces that to this day are works of worship. Winner of the Tony, the Pulitzer and the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1990 in Dick Tracy – 64%, among his most outstanding works we find Follies (1971), A Little Night Music (1973), Pacific Overtures (1976), Merrily We Roll Along (1981) and Sunday in the Park With George (1984). According to the news outlet, Stephen She passed away suddenly at her home in Roxbury, Connecticut, having enjoyed a last Thanksgiving dinner the night before. The news was confirmed by Rick Miramontez, publicist under the orders of the composer.

Few in the industry Sondheim they were as graceful as he. The works he composed are characterized by their character and strength, imbued with melancholic and romantic notes, endowed with concepts that we rarely see in other Broadway titles. Competition for Stephen it was rare and for a long, long time it dominated the scenes of that popular avenue in the heart of Manhattan. The land of musicals says goodbye forever to a great and it is expected that in the coming days many tributes will be paid to him.

The work of Sondheim made it to Hollywood. The producers saw potential adaptations in his works, with several of them becoming true cult works. Perhaps the most outstanding of them all is Amor sin Barreras – 94%, originally called West Side Story and released in 1961, a rereading of Romeo and Juliet that remains in the hearts of its viewers despite the criticism it has received in more recent times for its lack of commitment to diversity. This is completely resolved in the new adaptation by Steven Spielberg, a film that will hit Mexican theaters on December 9 and that features the performances of Rachel Zegler as María and Ansel Elgort as Tony.

In September, Stephen Sondheim was present at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the new production of Love without barriers. The composer highlighted and applauded Tony Kushner’s work as a screenwriter:

It really is fantastic. Everyone go see it. They will really have a good time. And for those of you who know the musical work, there will be some real surprises. Kushner has done some really imaginative and amazing things with the way songs are used in the story, and everything has a real glow and real energy, and it feels fresh. It’s really first grade, and movie musicals are hard to do and this one, Spielberg and Kushner really, really nailed it.

Other films that have been made from the compositions of Stephen Sondheim They are Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 86% and In the Forest – 76%. Will Amor Sin Barrera be able to position itself as one of the highest grossing films of the year? Musicals haven’t been doing too well lately.

TO Stephen Sondheim survived by her husband Jeffrey romley and his half brother, Walter Sondheim. Rest in peace.

