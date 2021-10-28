WhatsApp: Steps to activate Halloween mode in the app | Instagram

Today we will teach you a simple trick WhatsApp to activate the “Halloween mode”Within the application, because this holiday is practically around the corner and we must be more acclimated.

During this week you can surprise all your friends on Halloween with this sensational trick that we are about to show you.

The truth is that October 31 is just around the corner and thousands want to change the face of their conversations.

Undoubtedly, during that date WhatsApp will be the most used to share photos of the costumes that its users will use.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web: How to avoid appearing online in the app

While the platform has risen after a series of Facebook product events, now you can activate the fantastic “Halloween mode” in your conversations.

There are a number of details that you should know and apply on October 31, most of them are hidden and you must activate them.

In case you didn’t know them yet, the WhatsApp application allows you to customize its platform with certain limitations.

This will not cause you to download a third-party program, on the contrary, everything is done from the same application for Android and iPhone, or the equipment you have.

You can even rearrange your settings on the web as well, something that the application did not have a couple of years ago.

STEPS TO ACTIVATE THE “HALLOWEEN MODE” IN WHATSAPP

Since WhatsApp allows its users to add stickers to interact in conversations, it has also made the stickers available to many by October 31.

To be able to do this on the logo of the stickers and then go to the “+” symbol. You can download the one you want.

Become invisible in your states:

Another incredible trick to make it happen on Halloween is to completely disappear your written states within the application.

Although “Available” is displayed by default on all cell phones, you just have to enter Settings, Profile and edit the name there. To do this you must delete it and paste this transparent Unicode emoji.

Change the wallpaper to an orange one:

When you enter a WhatsApp conversation you can modify the background by just clicking on the three dots at the top of your chat and there select the word “Wallpaper”.

Choose the orange color or a personalized one that you have on your cell phone and that’s it. You can also use an image of your liking.

Modify the app icon:

In order to modify the WhatsApp icon or logo, it is necessary to download the Nova Launcher application on your Android, which not only allows you to modify the screen of your cell phone, but also the symbols.

Remember to have a PNG image so that the process is much faster. You can also choose the logo you want.