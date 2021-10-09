WhatsApp: Steps to activate temporary messages | Pixabay

This time we will show you step by step how you can activate the temporary messages in the famous app WhatsApp, so keep reading to learn how to do it without complications and in a fast way.

If you still do not know how to activate the messages that disappear on WhatsApp, we will introduce you to a method that will surprise you.

As you can see, WhatsApp is the application that many have downloaded to their mobile devices and it is that in it you can write all kinds of words and even attach a photo, video, GIF, animated sticker or share one or another link for the other person are informed about what is happening in your city, etc.

However, a couple of months ago the temporary or disappearing messages have been activated, two functions that are quite practical and good to be true.

Temporary messages in WhatsApp are those that are deleted in a certain time after being sent to a contact, either from a PDF or Word document and even some other multimedia content.

And it is that today it is no longer necessary to wait a certain time for your sent message to be automatically deleted or disappear, on the contrary, as the other person has seen it, your chat will be completely cleaned in 7 days.

Best of all, you don’t need to install third-party applications that work in conjunction with WhatsApp.

You only have to enter certain settings of your mobile device to have it 100% active and to be true it is extremely simple.

STEPS TO ACTIVATE TEMPORARY MESSAGES IN WHATSAPP

If you want to have temporary messages on WhatsApp, then you must carry out all these steps that we will mention:

The first thing will be to have the latest version of WhatsApp: either in Google Play or iOS Store. On the other hand, you must enter WhatsApp. Now go to the conversation where you want to activate temporary messages. In that section you will see a clock icon. After that, click and you will get a message that the temporary messages have been activated. That way if you talk to someone from today onwards, in 7 days they can be deleted as you have sent them. Best of all, you shouldn’t wait for the other person to have seen the text messages or not. Remember that WhatsApp is working on a tool to choose if you want all messages to be deleted in 24 hours and up to a month.