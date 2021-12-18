WhatsApp Web: Steps to create your own stickers

Today we will introduce you to a fun trick with which you will learn to create your own stickers for the web version of the application from WhatsApp, so keep reading to learn it step by step.

A native tool has been presented so that users can generate their own stickers from their Web Application, and in fact this feature will hit the desktop version next week.

That’s right, now you can produce your own stickers on WhatsApp, although for the moment it will only be through the desktop version.

According to WhatsApp, this new integrated custom sticker creator allows users to choose the images they want from their computers and transform them into stickers that can be sent through WhatsApp.

We are very excited to introduce this new tool for WhatsApp Web and for WhatsApp in its Desktop version, which allows users to make their own personalized stickers, “the company said in a statement.

It should be noted that to use this new tool, you must first make sure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp on the web.

Then, you just have to enter WhatsApp, go to any chat / click Attach (clip icon) / Sticker and upload a photo to create your personalized sticker.

The sticker creator is only available for the web version, we will implement the function in the desktop version in the next week. To use it, you must download the latest version of WhatsApp Web or Desktop. From the chat window, select the icon of attachments (clip), then the icon of sticker and from there you can upload a photo and do your own magic, “said WhatsApp.

Once uploaded, the images you selected can be edited to make them your perfect sticker.

Similarly, you can draw an outline around the subject of an image to cut out the background, and images can also be cut out.

In fact, additional WhatsApp emojis, text, and stickers can also be overlaid on top of the sticker creations.

It should be mentioned that being able to create your own stickers for WhatsApp is nothing new, since there is currently a wide range of third-party applications available on iOS and Android dedicated to this task.