WhatsApp: Steps to deactivate the seen in the conversations | Pixabay

This time we will show you a trick WhatsApp with which you will learn step by step how to deactivate the seen in conversations, so read on if you want to know how to carry it out easily.

It should be noted that in this way your WhatsApp contacts will not know if you have already reviewed the messages they have sent you.

Surely you find it annoying that people know if you are connected on WhatsApp or that they check both blue checks.

If so, we will tell you below what you can do and above all it is extremely simple to carry out.

WhatsApp is one of the platforms where many people like to chat and even share important news, as well as send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and other multimedia content.

However, there are details that several users are unaware of and that you should try right now and also show it to your acquaintances.

If you do not want your friend to know if you read his WhatsApp messages, there are several methods so that this is not perceived.

The best of all is that the trick that we will show you will not depend on another application on your device, on the contrary, everything is on the same platform now belonging to Facebook.

Remember that when you read a sent message, the double blue check will appear which means that they have seen your text.

In case it has the double gray check, it means that your message has been received, while a single check indicates that your message is being sent.

On the other hand, sometimes the clock symbol appears which means that it has not been sent yet and that you have time to delete it.

Although there are several third-party applications that allow you to cover the famous blue double check in the application, many of these tend to enter and view your conversations without being asked, as well as regulate the permissions to view your photos, videos, and even personal information.

That is why we will provide you with the legal method to eliminate the annoying WhatsApp view, but remember that this will cause you to sacrifice certain details of your conversations.

STEPS TO DEACTIVATE THE “VIEW” OF WHATSAPP To begin, you must have WhatsApp fully updated on your Android terminal through Google Play or iOS using the Apple Store. The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp. Then go to Settings. There you must enter Account and then Privacy. At that moment go to the tab that says “Read receipts”. Now disable it. Remember that when you have disabled “read receipts” you will not be able to see those of others. Although this will not affect the groups, since there you will be given the information about who read your messages and who did not.