WhatsApp and what you have to do to recover your account | Pixabay

If your account has been hacked within the app of WhatsApp, we will let you know the steps you must follow to recover your account as quickly as possible and in an extremely simple way.

The truth is that nowadays messaging app users have no choice but to protect their accounts.

And is that the information that we share every day through WhatsApp, if it reaches the wrong people it can become a sensitive issue.

Cybercriminals with the Stole and hack of accounts have found a way to create big scams.

Despite the fact that the Meta platform has planned various strategies to curb this phenomenon, malicious practices are very frequent.

Users have no choice but to protect their accounts and know how to act in case of theft, then we present this information to you.

As we have mentioned before, sadly and unfortunately it is possible to hack WhatsApp.

Another way they can check your messages is through WhatsApp Web, if you opened your session on other devices and forgot to close it, they can continue checking your messages.

In this case in your application in Linked Devices you can close the session of those you do not know.

If your WhatsApp account is hacked, it is recommended to follow the following process:

Send an email to support@whatsapp.com, indicate the phone number and explain what happened, a response will be given in less than 48 hours. You must also contact the Cyber ​​Police Unit at the mail policia.cibernetica@ssc.cdmx.gob.mx or by phone 5242 5100 ext. 5086 for the case to be followed up.

On the other hand, the Cyber ​​Police Unit of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, together with WhatsApp, recommends the following to protect your account:

Do not share the activation code that is received when creating the account Establish a personal Pin in this way: In the WhatsApp application, click on the three points in the upper left corner; Go to Settings or Configuration; Login to Account; Enter Two-Step Verification; And select Activate. Configure your profile photo so that it is visible only to your contacts: In the WhatsApp application, click on the three dots in the upper left corner; Go to Settings or Configuration; Login to Account; Enter Privacy; Select Profile photo; And press on My contacts. If a person you don’t know contacts you, confirm their identity.