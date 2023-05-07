Steps to follow to easily activate the Super Mario Bros Mode in your WhatsApp

Super Mario Bros is at the top of the popularity levels in this second quarter of 2023. The film about the endearing plumber put Nintendo in the spotlight, thanks to the box office records that this production continues to break.

The fever for Super Mario Bros is so great that elements of the film began to appear in decorations for different applications. In WhatsApp, it has different tools within its messaging service, which you can relate to the Nintendo character.

Based on a report from nintenderosSo, let’s go with several tips that you can do in the Meta messaging service, with images or illustrations related to Super Mario Bros.

One of the most difficult things you can do is change the WhatsApp icon to turn it into an image of Mario Bros or any of the members of the video game. To achieve this, you just have to look for the icon of the character you want in PNG.

then get off New Launcher and configure it as you like; Click on the WhatsApp icon, click on Edit, select Applications and then access your gallery where you saved the PNG.

This is not the only thing in which you can change your WhatsApp app with Mario stuff. You can also change the wallpaper of your conversations, add stickers and even put an image of the film adaptation of the Nintendo video game as your profile picture.