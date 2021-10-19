WhatsApp Web: Steps to generate the Qr code and link it | Pixabay

Today we will show you how you can generate the QR code for WhatsApp Web and link it with the phone, so if you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading to learn how to do it step by step.

Today the Qr code is vital to be able to access the service WhatsApp Web and we tell you how to access it.

Millions of users use the WhatsApp Web service every day and with it the Qr code generator that is necessary to log in.

However, this point often generates a bit of confusion, since a large part of the population is not used to a certain technicality.

It is for this reason that we will teach you how to generate the Qr code and understand it in a better way for the correct use in the web version of the messaging application.

The truth is that there are different ways to access the web version of WhatsApp and use the tools you have on your smartphone, however, now on your computer.

The first thing you should do is open the WhatsApp Web page on your computer. A QR code will automatically appear, which you must link with your phone. Then on your cell phone open WhatsApp Go to the Settings section by clicking on the three dots at the top. Several options will be displayed automatically, look for Linked devices. Click on the green or blue bar that says ‘Pair a device’. A QR code reader will appear, which you must scan with the one that appeared on WhatsApp Web.

This is how by following these steps you will be able to access your conversations and application files on your computer and turn it into a strong work ally.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to using the application’s web service on PCs, this is also possible from an electronic tablet.

Open the browser on your tablet and then from the options menu, activate the ‘desktop mode’. Then go to the WhatsApp Web page. Scan the QR code with your mobile. Once scanned, all conversations will appear on the tablet screen.

On the other hand, if you want to know even more tricks about WhatsApp we continually share various functions that you may not know or that you did not know how to carry out, so activate your notifications so that you know when we have any other news.