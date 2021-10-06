The Squid Game: Steps to have the video game on PC | Instagram

This time we will show you step by step how you can get the videogame from the famous Squid Game series, which has undoubtedly been a sensation among millions of people around the world.

Squid Game, better known as The Squid Game, in just a few days it has become one of the most watched series in the world. platform streaming Netflix.

And it is that surprisingly this series composed of 9 chapters, in its first season, has managed to capture the attention of young and adult audiences around the world.

Thus, it seems that fanaticism is not going to stop until it gets the most out of everything that it is allowed to do.

For example, in recent days the Google Meet platform adopted the icon of the series, made up of a triangle, a circle and a square.

Additionally, users quickly viralized the tweet announcing the Netflix series and which received a response from PlayStation Latin America.

Now, thanks to a peculiar video game called Roblox, you will be able to play the first chapter of The Squid Game, on PC and for free.

This developer has put an interactive map online where you can play “Red Light, Green Light” with more players online.

To play Fish Game, the name given to the video game based on the popular Netflix series, just follow these steps:

The first thing you should do is enter the official Roblox page and create an account, for this you must provide your date of birth followed by a username and a password of at least 8 characters.

After having carried out this first step, it will ask you to accept the terms of the platform and finish the registration.

Then, once you have created an account, all you have to do is log in, find the “Fish Game” map and click on access.

Once you are inside, a pop-up window will appear informing you that the game has been installed correctly, which will give you access to a game room and begin to “enjoy”.

And that’s how simple you can get access to the first video game on this series that has so impressed millions of people, so don’t hesitate to download it.

However, it is more than certain that in the coming days or weeks you will find more games related to the series so you can choose which one is the most to your liking.