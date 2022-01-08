WhatsApp Web: Steps to open chats from PC without cell phone

Today we will let you know step by step how you can open WhatsApp Web conversations from the Pc without the cell phone, so keep reading so you don’t miss this trick.

Apparently now with the new update it is possible to open WhatsApp Web conversations from the PC without the need to have the cell phone nearby.

The truth is that the use of the platforms Messenger service Quick have become an indispensable tool for day-to-day life, however, surely you did not know that you can open conversations on WhatsApp Web from your PC with your mobile device nearby.

And it is that with the new update of the platform Goal, it is possible to stay active even if the cell phone is turned off or completely from the computer.

In order to activate this function, it is necessary to carry out a series of steps that we will explain later.

However, before going into details remember that it is possible to write in bold from the Web version, all you have to do is place an asterisk before and after the text like * text *, just like in the mobile version.

Before starting with the steps to activate this function, remember that you must have the latest version of the application.

But, in case you don’t have it installed yet, you can update it from Google Play or iOS Store.

The first step will be to enter the three points in the upper corner and click on ‘Linked devices’. For iPhone you must enter Settings and then Linked Devices. Then, you must click on the bottom that you want to join beta. Among the specific agreements that links up to 4 devices and a cell phone at the same time. Once it is accepted, the WhatsApp QR code can be scanned with the PC. From that moment on, the session can be entered without the need for a cell phone. Even if the mobile device is turned off, you can enter the chats since the application works independently. On the other hand, to install the fast messaging application, the first thing to do is open the Play Store and download WhatsApp. Subsequently, you must continue to the next screen after accepting the Terms of Service.

Finally, the phone number must be verified, but you must remember that if there is a backup of your chat history and you want to restore it, you only have to select ‘Restore’.